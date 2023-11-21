Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Appoints Ronald Filippo as Chief Information Officer

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced that Ronald Filippo has been appointed Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Filippo has more than 25 years of digital experience in the biopharmaceutical industry and was previously Senior Vice President Digital at Moderna, where he was responsible for technology leadership and digital transformation across core operations during the commercialization of the company’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Bill Sibold, Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, stated, “Ron’s skillset and depth of digital experience will be a tremendous asset for Madrigal as we prepare for a first-to-market launch of resmetirom. His appointment reflects our commitment to leveraging AI and other digital technologies to enhance our business across the value chain, fulfill our ambitions for long-term growth, and innovate on behalf of patients with NASH.”

While at Moderna, Mr. Filippo led the digital function across the company’s core operations, most recently for a breakthrough personalized cancer vaccine, leveraging programs in AI, robotics, and equipment automation to optimize the manufacturing cycle and patient experience at launch. From 2008 to 2021, Mr. Filippo held positions of increasing responsibility at Teva Pharmaceuticals from R&D through Commercial, most recently as Head of Data and AI Transformation for North America, where he developed a comprehensive data and AI strategy for the company’s commercial operations. Mr. Filippo began his career in the biopharmaceutical industry at Schering-Plough, supporting information technology operations in R&D and Quality. He holds a B.S. degree in Information Systems from Thomas Jefferson University.

Mr. Filippo stated, “I look forward to working with the Madrigal team to enhance the company’s information technology and AI capabilities during a pivotal period of growth and transformation. We have an exciting opportunity to build on Madrigal’s legacy of scientific innovation with new digital strategies that will improve care for patients with NASH.”

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a liver-directed THR-β agonist oral therapy that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This communication includes “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are based on Madrigal’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to it, but are subject to factors beyond its control. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Forward-looking statements include: all statements that are not historical facts; statements regarding new digital strategies for patient care; statements regarding the acceleration of innovative technology such as AI across the value chain; and statements referenced by forward-looking statement identifiers, including the examples in the paragraph below.;.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “accelerate,” “achieve,” “allow,” “anticipates,” “appear,” “be,” “believes,” “can,” “confidence,” “continue,” “could,” “demonstrates,” ”design,” “estimates,” “expectation,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “future,” “guide,” “goal,” “help,” “hopeful,” “inform,” inform,” “intended,” “intends,” “may,” “might,” “on track,” “planned,” “planning,” “plans,” “positions,” “potential,” “powers,” “predicts,” ”predictive,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “will achieve,” “will be,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements; risks of obtaining and maintaining regulatory approvals, including, but not limited to, potential regulatory delays or rejections; market demand for and acceptance of our products; our ability to prevent and/or mitigate cyber attacks, unauthorized exfiltration of data or other security incidents; and the risks of achieving potential benefits in studies that includes substantially more patients, and patients with different disease states, than prior studies; the timing and outcomes of clinical studies of resmetirom; and the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Madrigal undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events, or circumstances after the date they are made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Please refer to Madrigal’s submissions filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, for more detailed information regarding these risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Madrigal specifically discusses these risks and uncertainties in greater detail in the sections appearing in Part I, Item 1A of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2023, as amended by our Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on March 3, 2023, and Part II, Item 1A of its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023, and as updated from time to time by Madrigal’s other filings with the SEC.

Investor Contact

Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., IR@madrigalpharma.com

Media Contact

Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., media@madrigalpharma.com



