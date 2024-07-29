SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Lucid Diagnostics to Hold a Business Update Conference Call and Webcast on August 12, 2024

July 29, 2024 | 
1 min read

Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30AM Eastern Time

NEW YORK, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid” or the “Company”) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that it will host a business update conference call and webcast on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 8:30 AM ET. During the call, Lishan Aklog, M.D., Lucid’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will provide a business update, including an overview of the Company’s operations and continued growth strategy. In addition, Dennis McGrath, Lucid’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s second quarter 2024 financial results.

The webcast will be available at the investor relations section of the Company’s website at luciddx.com. Alternatively, to access the conference call by telephone, U.S.-based callers should dial 1-800-836-8184 and international listeners should dial 1-646-357-8785. All listeners should provide the operator with the conference call name “Lucid Diagnostics Business Update” to join.

Following the conclusion of the conference call, a replay will be available for 30 days on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at luciddx.com.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid’s EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lucid-diagnostics-to-hold-a-business-update-conference-call-and-webcast-on-august-12-2024-302207802.html

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics

New York Events Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
External view of Bristol Myers Squibb's office California
Earnings
BMS Gets Q2 Beat, Raises Full-Year Guidance as Cost-Cutting Initiative Continues
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
A group of businessmen discussing financial reports
Earnings
Argenx’s Strong Q2 Sales Reinvigorate Clinical Plans for Vyvgart
July 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
AbbVie's office in South San Francisco, California
Earnings
Despite Near 30% Drop in Humira Sales, AbbVie Beats Wall Street’s Q2 Revenue Expectations
July 25, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
Concept illustration showing two hands exchanging a dollar sign for a lightbulb
Earnings
AstraZeneca, Roche, Sanofi Raise 2024 Outlooks on Strong Q2 Sales
July 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac