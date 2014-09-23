SUBSCRIBE
Liquidia Technologies Inc. To Present At Nano Manufacturing 2014 Conference

September 23, 2014 | 
1 min read

Liquidia Technologies today announced it will present an overview of the unique capabilities of its PRINT® (Particle Replication In Non-Wetting Templates) technology at the Nano Manufacturing 2014 Conference being held September 24 at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering (JSNN) in Greensboro, NC. The inaugural Nano Manufacturing Conference was held in 2013 and brought together a broad representation of businesses, academia and government.

