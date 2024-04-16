Lilly Confirms Date and Conference Call for First-Quarter 2024 Financial Results Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will announce its first-quarter 2024 financial results on April 30, 2024.
INDIANAPOLIS, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) will announce its first-quarter 2024 financial results on April 30, 2024. Lilly will also conduct a conference call that day with the investment community and media to further detail the company’s financial performance.
The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Investors, media and the general public can access a live webcast of the conference call through a link that will be posted on Lilly’s website at https://investor.lilly.com/webcasts-and-presentations. A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.
