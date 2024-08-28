Life Molecular Imaging Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for [18F]PI-2620 in Tau PET Imaging Across Three Neurodegenerative Conditions

Fast Track Designation Granted for use in patients being evaluated for Alzheimer’s Disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, or Corticobasal Degeneration

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Fast Track Designation to [18F]PI-2620 Injection, an investigational PET imaging agent targeting tau neurofibrillary tangles. The Fast Track Designation has been granted for clinical development in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), and corticobasal degeneration (CBD).

The FDA’s Fast Track program is designed to accelerate the development and review of drugs that address serious conditions and fulfill unmet medical needs. This designation underscores the significant potential of [18F]PI-2620 to improve diagnosis of these three devastating neurodegenerative diseases.

[18F]PI-2620 is a next-generation, F18-labeled PET imaging agent currently in Phase 3 clinical development for detecting tau pathology in Alzheimer’s disease. The compound is also being investigated in other neurodegenerative diseases and settings by many academic researchers and in drug development trials. Tau proteins are a hallmark of several neurodegenerative disorders including AD, PSP, CBD, and frontotemporal lobar dementia (FTLD). The ability to accurately image tau pathology could significantly enhance disease diagnosis and patient care.

“Receiving Fast Track Designation from the FDA is a major milestone that highlights the promise of [18F]PI-2620 in addressing the critical need for effective diagnostic tools in Alzheimer’s disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and corticobasal degeneration,” said Andrew Stephens, Chief Medical Officer at LMI. “This designation not only validates our approach but also facilitates closer collaboration with the FDA to expedite the development of [18F]PI-2620. We are committed to advancing this important imaging agent with the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients who need accurate and accessible Tau PET imaging.”

About [18F]PI-2620

[18F]PI-2620 is an investigational PET imaging agent that was discovered and developed as part of a research collaboration between AC Immune and LMI. LMI has the exclusive, worldwide license for research, development and commercialization of Tau PET tracers generated within the discovery program. [18F]PI-2620 has demonstrated robust brain uptake and fast wash-out in non-target regions and excellent reproducibility between test and retest scans. The absence of significant off-target binding enables [18F]PI-2620 to detect and quantify early tau deposition in the brain. [18F]PI-2620 is currently under investigation in several clinical studies as a targeted radiopharmaceutical for the detection of tau deposits in the human brain including a Phase 3 image-to-autopsy study. [18F]PI-2620 also shows promise for detection of tau in non-AD tauopathies like progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) and corticobasal degeneration (CBD).

About Life Molecular Imaging (LMI)

Life Molecular Imaging (LMI) is an international pharma company dedicated to developing and offering novel cutting-edge PET radiopharmaceuticals. The organization strives to be a leader in the molecular imaging field. Our mission is to pioneer innovative PET products that improve early detection and characterization of chronic and life-threatening diseases, leading to better therapeutic outcomes and improved quality of life. By advancing novel PET radiopharmaceuticals for molecular imaging, LMI is focusing on a key field of modern medicine. LMI is an affiliate of Life Healthcare Group – an international people-centered, diversified healthcare organization with four decades of experience in the South African private healthcare sector. To learn more, please visit

About Life Healthcare Group

Africa

Life Healthcare is a global people-centered, diversified healthcare organization listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Life Healthcare has over 40 years’ experience in the South African private healthcare sector, and currently operates 64 healthcare facilities in southern. Services include acute hospital care, acute physical rehabilitation, acute mental healthcare, renal dialysis, oncology, diagnostic and molecular imaging and health risk management services which include occupational health and wellness services. The Group also owns Life Molecular Imaging, a radiopharmaceutical business dedicated to developing and globally commercializing innovative molecular imaging agents for use in PET-CT diagnostics to detect specific diseases. Visit:

