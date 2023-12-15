Leading Clinical Research Network Centricity Research Acquires North Carolina-based Lucas Research

The network adds five additional research sites, expanding its foothold across North America and its wide range of therapeutic area capabilities

TORONTO, ON and Morehead City, NC – December 13, 2023 – Centricity Research, one of North America’s largest clinical research networks with headquarters in Columbus, Georgia and Toronto, Ontario, has announced that it has acquired Morehead City, North Carolina-based Lucas Research, extending the organization’s reach and capabilities.

Operating five research sites in North Carolina – in Morehead City, New Bern and Hickory – Lucas Research is the fifth clinical research company to join Centricity Research since the organization launched in November 2021 following the merger of industry leaders IACT Health and LMC Manna Research.

With this acquisition, Centricity now offers contract research organizations (CROs) and sponsors access to more than 35 clinical research sites, reaching 8.5 million geographically and ethnically-diverse patients, and over 155 experienced investigators who perform trials in more than 20 therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, neurology, endocrinology, oncology, cardiology, dermatology, vaccines and more.

“We’re thrilled to combine forces with the phenomenal team at Lucas Research, which will help strengthen our phase 1 clinical trial capabilities, geographic reach, and operational expertise as we forge ahead with our mission to advance medical knowledge and develop better medications,” said Dr. Jeff Kingsley, Chief Corporate Development Officer of Centricity Research.

“Lucas Research shares Centricity’s customer and team-centric focus, and its exceptional track record of patient recruitment will undoubtedly accelerate our efforts to revolutionize research and change lives,” added Will Furness, CEO of Centricity Research.

Founded in 2004 as a hybrid clinical research organization and medical practice, Lucas Research specializes in advancing research and treatments in immunology, inflammation, diabetes, weight loss and other endocrine diseases. With more than 70 team members who have completed over 250 clinical trials, its therapeutic areas include cardiovascular, endocrine and metabolic, gastroenterology, infectious disease and vaccines, respiratory and women’s health.

“We will continue to offer our patients world class care, but now with the extensive resources of an international team to ensure that we are delivering the top advances in care,” said Lucas Research Principal Investigator Dr. Jeannie Lucas, a board-certified internist with a subspecialty in endocrinology, who co-founded the company with her husband, Lucas Research CEO Seth Medlin.

“We’ve always been driven to build a team that can change the world by serving our patients through research,” Medlin said. “Jeannie and I are thankful to have built a friendship and now partnership with Centricity Research that will allow us to take our vision for how we serve our community to the next level.”

About Centricity Research

Centricity Research is an integrated research organization with over 35 research offices across North America. The company conducts Phase I-IV clinical research in over 20 core therapeutic areas covering more than 100 health indications in inpatient and outpatient, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device trials. The organization’s founders have worked to revolutionize research for over 25 years by investing in the people and technology needed to deliver outstanding clinical trial experiences, earning numerous awards, including “Best Places to Work” and recognition for “Outstanding Diversity in Clinical Research.” For more information, visit https://www.centricityresearch.com/.