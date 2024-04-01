SUBSCRIBE
Genetown

Korro to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 01, 2024

April 1, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President, Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer, Vineet Agarwal, and Chief Scientific Officer, Steve Colletti, Ph.D., will participate, present, and meet investors regarding progress of KRRO-110, Korro’s best-in-class candidate for AATD, at the following upcoming investor conferences:

23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation
Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium
Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference
Format: Presentation
Date and Time: Monday, May 13, 2024, 12:30 p.m. ET

2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference
Format: Presentation
Date and Time: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET

Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference 2024
Format: Presentation
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:15 a.m. ET

The live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of Korro’s website at www.korrobio.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days.
About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process to effect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

Korro Contact Information

Investors
IR@korrobio.com

Media
Glenn Silver
FINN Partners
Glenn.silver@finnpartners.com


