Korro to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences - April 01, 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Korro Bio, Inc. (Korro) (Nasdaq: KRRO) today announced that Chief Executive Officer and President, Ram Aiyar, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer, Vineet Agarwal, and Chief Scientific Officer, Steve Colletti, Ph.D., will participate, present, and meet investors regarding progress of KRRO-110, Korro’s best-in-class candidate for AATD, at the following upcoming investor conferences:

23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

Format: Presentation

Date and Time: Monday, April 8, 2024, 1:30 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler Spring Biopharma Symposium

Date: Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

Format: Presentation

Date and Time: Monday, May 13, 2024, 12:30 p.m. ET

2024 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Presentation

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET

Bank of America Securities Health Care Conference 2024

Format: Presentation

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 11:15 a.m. ET

The live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed on the “Events & Presentations” page in the Investor section of Korro’s website at www.korrobio.com. Following the presentation, a replay of the event will be available for 30 days.

About Korro

Korro is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a new class of genetic medicines for both rare and highly prevalent diseases using its proprietary RNA editing platform. Korro is generating a portfolio of differentiated programs that are designed to harness the body’s natural RNA editing process to effect a precise yet transient single base edit. By editing RNA instead of DNA, Korro is expanding the reach of genetic medicines by delivering additional precision and tunability, which has the potential for increased specificity and improved long-term tolerability. Using an oligonucleotide-based approach, Korro expects to bring its medicines to patients by leveraging its proprietary platform with precedented delivery modalities, manufacturing know-how, and established regulatory pathways of approved oligonucleotide drugs. Korro is based in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit korrobio.com.

