KalVista Pharmaceuticals Presents Data on Persisting Unmet Needs in Hereditary Angioedema at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress 2024

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & SALISBURY, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), today announced that it presented real-world data from US patient surveys that assessed the experience of HAE patients using injectable on-demand treatments at the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress 2024 that took place in Valencia, Spain.

Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Patients Answer: Why Do Attacks Go Untreated? Cristine Radojicic, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. (Flash Talks Session) For 50% of US survey respondents with HAE, their untreated attack progressed in severity while 25% of attacks migrated to other anatomic locations including the throat Common reasons for not treating were desire to save injectable on-demand treatment for a severe attack, presumption the attack would stay mild, wanting to avoid needle pain or injection burning, stinging, or pain, and not having on-demand treatment with them

Cristine Radojicic, Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care, Duke University Medical Center, Durham, North Carolina, USA. (Flash Talks Session) Delayed On-demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Patient Perceptions and Associated Barriers Rashmi Jain, Consultant in Clinical Immunology, Oxford University Hospital Trust, Oxford, UK. (Poster presentation) 63% of UK survey participants reported their perception of time to treatment for HAE attacks as “early” despite only 14% treating in less than one hour Common barriers to early on-demand treatment included the belief that the attack was going to remain mild and wanting to save injectable on-demand treatment for a severe attack

Rashmi Jain, Consultant in Clinical Immunology, Oxford University Hospital Trust, Oxford, UK. (Poster presentation) Anxiety Associated with On-Demand Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema Attacks Patrick Yong, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, Frimley, UK. (Poster presentation) Almost half of UK survey participants reported moderate to extreme anxiety when anticipating use of injectable on-demand therapy to treat an attack Top reasons for feeling anxious were desire not to ‘waste’ on-demand treatment, uncertainty about how long the treatment would take to begin working, and finding a vein for IV infusion

Patrick Yong, Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust, Frimley, UK. (Poster presentation) Patient-Reported Benefits of Early On-demand Treatment of HAE Attacks Hilary Longhurst, Auckland City Hospital, Te Toka Tumai, and University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand. (Poster presentation) Results from this analysis highlight that survey respondents with HAE who treat their attacks early (<1 hour) are more likely to carry their on-demand treatment with them and treat more attacks overall compared with those who delay treatment (90.3% vs. 72.6%) People living with HAE who treat their attacks early also recover more quickly from HAE attacks (1.4 hours vs 2.9 hours for those who waited ≥1 hour to treat), achieve full recovery earlier (1.3 vs 1.9 days), and feel less anxious when anticipating on-demand treatment

Hilary Longhurst, Auckland City Hospital, Te Toka Tumai, and University of Auckland, Auckland, New Zealand. (Poster presentation) Treatment of HAE Attacks with Anticipated Future Oral On-demand Therapies as Reported by Patients Anna Valerieva, Medical University of Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria. (Poster presentation) Survey respondents reported that they anticipated carrying an oral on-demand treatment 95.1% of the time compared with 63.9% with parenteral on-demand treatment; they would treat 88.5% of their attacks with an oral on-demand treatment compared with 80.3% with parenteral on-demand treatment Of the respondents who thought they would treat attacks earlier with a pill vs. an injectable, 80% reported that they would have less anxiety when anticipating using an oral on-demand treatment

Anna Valerieva, Medical University of Sofia, Sofia, Bulgaria. (Poster presentation) Attack Characteristics in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema Receiving Non-Androgen Long-term Prophylaxis William Lumry, Allergy and Asthma Research Associates, Dallas, Texas, United States. (Flash Talks session) In patients using non-androgen LTP, 68% of patients reported their most recent attack as moderate to very severe; 19.6% of these attacks involved laryngeal swelling and 12% required an ER visit or hospitalization Only 55% of patients reported all their attacks to their physicians, which may have resulted in underestimation of attacks while receiving non-androgen LTP

William Lumry, Allergy and Asthma Research Associates, Dallas, Texas, United States. (Flash Talks session) Unmet Needs Associated with Non-androgen Long-term Prophylaxis (LTP) Therapies for HAE William Lumry, Allergy and Asthma Research Associates, Dallas, Texas, United States. (Poster presentation) Despite the availability of non-androgen LTPs, their use is associated with a high treatment burden Lack of efficacy and gastrointestinal issues were the most common issues reported by physicians for patients using oral LTP; route of administration, discomfort, and frequent dosing schedule were the most common issues reported by physicians for patients using injectable LTPs

William Lumry, Allergy and Asthma Research Associates, Dallas, Texas, United States. (Poster presentation) A Sensitive and Specific Assay to Characterize Plasma Kallikrein Activity in Plasma from Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Patients: Daniel Lee, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA. (Oral Abstract Session) Outlines substantial progress on a sensitive and specific PKa assay that could be useful to characterize the level of PKa activity in plasma samples from PKa-mediated diseases, including patients diagnosed with HAE with normal C1 esterase inhibitor (nC1-INH-HAE)

“There is a consensus that the ultimate goals of treatment in HAE are to achieve total control of the disease and to normalize patients’ lives. Despite the availability of numerous treatments for HAE, there remains far greater unmet need than is generally perceived, including among patients receiving non-androgen prophylactic treatments,” said Ben Palleiko, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. “Whether related to treatment burden, inadequate efficacy, or side effects, a new treatment paradigm is needed to optimize the management of people living with HAE. Based on the recently presented and published phase 3 KONFIDENT results, we believe that oral sebetralstat has the potential to change the treatment landscape.”

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company focused on the development and delivery of oral medicines for diseases with significant unmet need. KalVista disclosed positive phase 3 data for the KONFIDENT trial for its oral, on-demand therapy sebetralstat in February 2024. The Company anticipates submitting a new drug application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for sebetralstat in June 2024 and expects to file for approval in the UK, Europe, and Japan later in 2024.

