Justera Appoints New Director

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 22, 2024) - Justera Health Ltd. (CSE: VTAL) (OTC Pink: SCRSF) (“Justera” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Tyler Burpee to the board of directors and the resignation of director Ian Kim for personal reasons, effective March 21st, 2024. The Company extends its deepest appreciation to Mr. Kim for his service and contributions since his appointment to the board of directors on December 6, 2023.

Mr. Burpee is a seasoned entrepreneur with an extensive background in capital markets consulting and corporate finance. He has demonstrated a robust track record in business development, strategy, and corporate management across diverse sectors.

Reflecting on the Board changes, CEO Young Cho Lee stated, “We are sincerely thankful to Ian for his service and contributions to our Board. His insights and dedication have been invaluable to our progress. As we welcome Tyler into his new role, we are confident in his ability to help steer Justera toward future successes. Tyler’s comprehensive understanding of our operations and strategic vision is a tremendous asset as we continue to grow and evolve.”

About Justera Health

Established in 2020, Justera Health Ltd. is a Canadian company focused on health and wellness. Through its services, innovative products, strategic partnerships, Justera empowers individuals to prioritize their well-being. With four subsidiaries, it offers personalized healthcare services and solutions, such as IV Vitamin Therapy, premium nutritional supplements through its Naturevan Nutrition brand, a full 360-degree wellness and spa experience through Juillet Wellness that provides registered massage therapy, acupuncture, and new retail stores in Vancouver. Justera’s mission is to enhance Canadians overall well-being with diverse solutions catering to individual needs.

