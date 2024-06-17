Neomorph, Inc.
Under the collaboration and licensing agreement, Novo Nordisk and Neomorph are looking to discover, develop and commercialize novel molecular glue degraders for cardiometabolic and rare diseases.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
It is already a very Merry Christmas for brand new San Diego-based biotech Neomorph, Inc., which found $109 million under the tree in a Series A financing to advance its proprietary protein degradation platform and programs.
