Biogen and City Therapeutics Announce Strategic Research Collaboration to Develop Select Novel RNAi-based Therapies
May 28, 2025
City Therapeutics Expands Executive Team and Board of Directors
April 17, 2025
City Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration with Bausch + Lomb to Develop a Novel RNAi-Based Treatment for Geographic Atrophy
January 10, 2025
City Therapeutics Appoints Andy Orth as Chief Executive Officer
January 7, 2025
City Therapeutics Launches with $135 Million Series A Financing to Lead the Future of RNAi-based Medicine
October 8, 2024
