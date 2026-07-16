Braveheart, Attovia, Vogenx keep IPOs ballooning with plans to compete in cardiometabolic, immuno

Wednesday witnessed double initial public offerings, maintaining an upswing in biotech public debuts this year that have already more than doubled last year’s total. A third player joined the fray on Thursday, with Vogenx also launching its bid for the Nasdaq.

This week, Braveheart Bio and Attovia Therapeutics, looking to stand up to industry giants and their blockbuster drugs, announced their intention to hit the public markets as they develop their pipelines in cardiovascular and immunology indications, respectively. Vogenx, meanwhile, is advancing a pipeline of cardiometabolic therapies.

All three filings are still early, so none of the companieshave yet to specify how much money they expect to raise or when they plan to close their fundraising efforts. Braveheart will trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker BRVE, while Attovia will carry the symbol ATTO and Vogenx will be VOGX.

It’s a strong indicator for how the second half of 2026 could shape up, especially after H1 saw 18 biotechs debut on the public markets, including two record-setting raises in Kailera Therapeutics and Parabilis Medicines. Braveheart and Attovia join two other biotechs—Scribe Therapeutics and Kalohexis—that have filed plans this month to take the public plunge.

Many of the newly public companies have performed well as the XBI trends upwards, recently hitting “pandemic peak levels” after a several year slump, according to an investor note from Truist Securities on July 7. Hair loss biotech Veradermics is a standout, having risen more than 600% since its February debut to $123.70 as of closing on July 15.

Braveheart, Attovia and Vogenx are looking to cash in on this momentum. Braveheart is raising money for its lead asset BHB-1893, a small-molecule cardiac myosin blocker being tested for obstructive and non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM and nHCM). In its prospectus, Braveheart specifically expressed its intention to position BHB-1893 as “a new standard of care” in HCM, challenging Bristol Myers Squibb’s Camzyos and Cytokinetics’ Myqorzo.

Camzyos, indicated for symptomatic oHCM, grew 77% year-on-year to bring in $1.07 billion in 2025. Myqorzo was approved for the same indication in December last year.

Licensed from China’s Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals in September 2025 for up to $1.1 billion, Braveheart’s BHB-1893 suppresses the excessive contraction of heart muscles. The asset is designed to address what Braveheart calls the “LVEF cost” of current HCM therapies: a decrease in left ventricular ejection fraction, or a decline in pump function that can accompany improvements in obstruction.

BHB-1893 is designed to sidestep the LVEF cost, according to Braveheart, pointing to clinical data generated by Hengrui to date that show “limited” reductions in LVEF. The IPO proceeds will help Braveheart push BHB-1893 through Phase 3 development for both oHCM and nHCM.

Meanwhile, Attovia is looking to compete with Sanofi and Rgeneron’s blockbuster drug Dupixent. Attovia’s lead program is ATTO-1310, an anti-IL-31 therapeutic that the biotech plans to study for chronic pruritus of unknown origin (CPUO) and high-itch atopic dermatitis (AD), among other immune-driven indications, according to a securities filing. Dupixent is indicated for AD and made $17.8 billion last year.

With ATTO-1310, Attovia hopes to address what it sees as current limitations in the AD space: inconvenient dosing, burdensome adverse events and a “remaining significant efficacy gap” in itch relief.

The IPO proceeds will help Attovia advance ATTO-1310, as well as another candidate called ATTO-2306, which is designed to block IL-13 and IL-31 signaling, both implicated AD. The biotech also plans to study the asset in other immune-mediated skin conditions such as chronic spontaneous urticaria and prurigo nodularis. Attovia wants to start a Phase 1 program for ATTO-2306 in the first half of 2027, according to its prospectus.

Rounding out the IPO trio is Vogenx, which is targeting diseases of dysfunctional metabolism. Its lead asset is the selective SGLT1 inhibitor mizagliflozin, being proposed for the treatment of post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and gastroparesis, according to the company’s prospectus. Its main competitors in these indications are Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and Vanda Pharmaceuticals, though neither have secured an FDA approval for their respective candidates. Vogenx plans to use much of its IPO proceeds to support the development of mizagliflozin in these indications, with activities ongoing for a Phase 2b PBH program and plans to launch a mid-stage gastroparesis study in 2027.

Vogenx also has a preclinical asset called VGX-2875, which it plans to test for weight maintenance. In this space, the biotech could go up against some of the industry’s biggest players, including Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, according to the securities filing.

The public proposals from Braveheart, Attovia and Vogenx would add to the surge of IPOs already seen this year, with at least 18 companies already going public—more than double last year’s low of eight. Most recently, secretive startup Kalohexis last week filed a confidential prospectus looking to raise money for its pipeline, including a mid-stage medicine for muscle wasting in cancer patients and a Phase 1 drug for obesity.