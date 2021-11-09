Iterion Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial to Study Tegavivint in Pediatric Cancers

Iterion Therapeutics, Inc., a venture-backed, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cancer therapeutics, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate tegavivint as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, including sarcomas, lymphomas and other solid tumors that are prevalent in pediatric populations.
|
HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iterion Therapeutics, Inc., a venture-backed, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel cancer therapeutics, today announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate tegavivint as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, including sarcomas, lymphomas and other solid tumors that are prevalent in pediatric populations. This Children’s Oncology Group Pediatric Early Phase Clinical Trials Network (COG PEP-CTN)-sponsored trial, led by Sarah Whittle, M.D. Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Section of Hematology-Oncology, Baylor College of Medicine and pediatric oncologist at Texas Children’s Cancer Center, started recruiting patients this month.
COG and PEP-CTN are National Cancer Institute (NCI)-supported clinical trials groups, comprising the world’s largest organization devoted exclusively to childhood and adolescent cancer research including early-phase trials. The PEP-CTN is dedicated to conducting early phase clinical trials in children with cancer, building upon the success of the Children’s Oncology Group (COG) Phase 1 & Pilot Consortium.
Tegavivint is a potent and selective first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of Transducin Beta-like Protein One (TBL1), a novel downstream target in the Wnt/beta-catenin signaling pathway. Beta-catenin and TBL1 expression are associated with metastasis and poor prognosis in a broad range of tumor types that are predominantly found in pediatric populations. Tegavivint’s targeting of TBL1 prevents the TBL1/beta-catenin complex from forming and specifically inhibits beta-catenin’s oncogenic activity without disrupting key cell membrane functions that have been linked to toxicity common to other drugs in this pathway.
“We are very pleased to collaborate with COG-NCI to initiate this Phase 1/2 clinical trial of tegavivint as a potential targeted treatment for pediatric cancers,” said Rahul Aras, Ph.D., CEO of Iterion. “Research involving tegavivint suggests that it could be ideally suited to addressing a range of pediatric cancers based on its ability to inhibit TBL1 and, in turn, disrupt the oncogenic activity of beta-catenin. This unique mechanism of action, combined with tegavivint’s demonstrated safety profile in desmoid tumor patients, formed the basis for COG PEP-CTN to initiate the Phase 1/2 trial as a first step in the potential development of tegavivint for both solid and hematologic pediatric tumors.”
The Phase 1/2 clinical trial (COG Study PEPN2011; ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04851119) of tegavivint in pediatric cancers is fully sponsored by COG PEP-CTN, with support from Iterion, and will be conducted at their 21 consortium clinical centers comprising the leading pediatric cancer centers in the United States.
“We welcome the opportunity to lead this clinical trial of tegavivint, which targets TBL1, a novel therapeutic target in the Wnt-signaling pathway that has been implicated in multiple pediatric cancers,” said Dr. Sarah Whittle, Principal Investigator for the study. “This trial gives us the ability to enrich our understanding of tegavivint’s utility in multiple cancer types that specifically impact children and for which few treatments exist other than chemotherapy.”
Each year more than 16,000 children in the US1 and 400,000 worldwide2 are diagnosed with cancer, making it the number one cause of death by illness in children3. Treatment options for children are limited and consist mostly of surgery, radiation and various chemotherapies.
Dr. Aras continued, “Cancer is a devastating disease, but particularly when it impacts children. While current treatment options offer hope, they can be harsh on pediatric patients, leading to many unintended downstream consequences for survivors, such as heart and lung damage or secondary cancers including myelodysplastic syndrome, acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. The development of safer and potentially curative treaments that spare children from short-term and long-term treatment side effects remains a critical goal. We believe tegavivint holds such promise.”
The Phase 1/2 study of tegavivint in pediatric cancer patients follows compelling clinical data establishing the drug’s safety and clinical activity in adults with progressive and nonresectable desmoid tumors. The Phase 1/2a desmoid study enrolled 24 patients who received tegavivint. The treatment was well-tolerated with no observed dose limiting toxicities with several patients having received treatment for more than a year.
About Iterion Therapeutics
About The Children’s Oncology Group (COG) and Pediatric Early Phase Clinical Trials Network (PEP-CTN)
COG PEP-CTN, funded by the NCI, is the largest early phase trial organization devoted to pediatric cancer, leveraging the expertise of 21 selected institutions within the COG based on their experience in new therapies for childhood cancer. The COG PEP-CTN designs and conducts pediatric early phase trials including phase 1 trials that often include phase 2 expansion cohorts. In addition, the PEP-CTN conducts pilot studies of novel agents/regimens to determine their tolerability so that promising agents/regimens can proceed to definitive testing in phase 3 clinical trials
About Texas Children’s Hospital
About Baylor College of Medicine
It is the only private medical school in the greater southwest and is ranked 22nd among medical schools for research and 17th for primary care by U.S. News & World Report. The Baylor pediatrics program is ranked 7th among all pediatric programs, reflecting the strong affiliation with Texas Children’s Hospital where our faculty care for pediatric patients and our students and residents train. Located in the Texas Medical Center, Baylor has affiliations with seven teaching hospitals and jointly owns and operates Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center, part of CHI St. Luke’s Health. More information on Baylor College of Medicine may be found on our website, https://www.bcm.edu/, on Facebook, http://facebook.com/BaylorCollegeOfMedicine, Twitter, http://twitter.com/bcmhouston, and LinkedIn, http://www.linkedin.com/company/baylor-college-of-medicine.
1 CA Cancer J Clin 2021; 71:7-33
Contact
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iterion-therapeutics-announces-initiation-of-phase-12-clinical-trial-to-study-tegavivint-in-pediatric-cancers-301419711.html
SOURCE Iterion Therapeutics