Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at the KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

March 5, 2024 | 
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced that its management team will present at the KeyBanc Life Sciences and MedTech Investor Forum on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Inspire is scheduled to present at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast here.

A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire’s Investor website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com.

About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative, minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire’s proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.

Investor and Media Contact
Ezgi Yagci
Vice President, Investor Relations
ezgiyagci@inspiresleep.com
617-549-2443


Minnesota
