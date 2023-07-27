SUBSCRIBE
ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation and Q&A at Upcoming Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference

July 27, 2023 
1 min read

ImmunoGen, Inc. announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA.

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ImmunoGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMGN), a leader in the expanding field of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA. The presentation is scheduled for August 10, 2023 at 10:00 am ET.

A webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the “Investors and Media” section of the Company’s website, www.immunogen.com. Following the live webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

ABOUT IMMUNOGEN

ImmunoGen is developing the next generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) to improve outcomes for cancer patients. By generating targeted therapies with enhanced anti-tumor activity and favorable tolerability profiles, we aim to disrupt the progression of cancer and offer our patients more good days. We call this our commitment to TARGET A BETTER NOW™.

Learn more about who we are, what we do, and how we do it at www.immunogen.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230727873886/en/

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT
ImmunoGen
Anabel Chan
781-895-0600
anabel.chan@immunogen.com

MEDIA CONTACTS
ImmunoGen
Courtney O’Konek
781-895-0600
courtney.okonek@immunogen.com

OR

FTI Consulting
Robert Stanislaro
212-850-5657
robert.stanislaro@fticonsulting.com

Source: ImmunoGen, Inc.

Events Healthcare Massachusetts
