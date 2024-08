TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImaRx Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:IMRX) today announced it has received an approximately $950,000 Phase I STTR grant from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study changes in the permeability of the blood-brain barrier with targeted microbubbles and ultrasound over a two year period.