I-Mab to Participate at the 2024 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

I-Mab, a U.S.-based global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, announced that management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2024.
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a U.S.-based global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 5, 2024.
Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
|
Presentation Time
|
Wednesday, June 5 at 9:30 a.m. EST
|
Presenters
|
Raj Kannan, CEO; Louie Naumovski, Interim CMO
|
Webcast link
|
Meetings
|
One-on-one and small group meetings: June 5, 2024
|
Management
|
Raj Kannan, CEO
Joe Skelton, CFO
Louie Naumovski, Interim CMO
Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations
The webcast will also be available under “Event Calendar” on I-Mab’s IR website
at https://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/
For more information, please contact your Jefferies representative.
About I-Mab
I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a U.S.-based global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development and potential commercialization of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit https://ir.i-mabbiopharma.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and X.
For more information, please contact:
Tyler Ehler
Senior Director, Investor Relations
IR@imabbio.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-to-participate-at-the-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-302150438.html
SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma
Company Codes: NASDAQ-NMS:IMAB