Hooper Holmes Announces $12 Million Extension To Clinical Study Program

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hooper Holmes, Inc. (NYSE MKT: HH) today announced the award of a $12 million multi-year contract extension to one of the Company’s clinical research contracts. Under terms of the contract extension, Hooper Holmes will continue to provide biological sample collection services for this large government clinical study.

Henry Dubois, President and CEO of Hooper Holmes commented, “We are thrilled to have our contract extended and continue this government study. Hooper is well positioned to serve large clinical research studies as a result of our national network of 10,000 local health professionals, which enables the Company to perform high quality collection services to any zip code in the country.”

Mr. Dubois continued, “We ended 2015 with strong momentum and expect fourth quarter revenue to reflect significant year-over-year growth - in line with our expectations. In addition to this contract, we have also booked two new full service wellness program clients. These wins are especially exciting during a time of year that is traditionally slow for new business development. We reiterate our expectation of annual revenue in excess of $42 million with positive EBITDA and operating cash flow in 2016. These contracts reflect building momentum in our business and we are encouraged with how 2016 is starting.”

The Company will report 2015 fourth quarter and full year financial results in March.

About Hooper Holmes

Hooper Holmes mobilizes a national network of health professionals to provide on-site health screenings, laboratory testing, risk assessment and sample collection services to wellness and disease management companies, employers and brokers, government organizations and academic institutions nationwide. Under the Accountable Health Solutions brand, the Company combines smart technology, healthcare and behavior change expertise to offer comprehensive health and wellness programs that improve health, increase efficiencies and reduce healthcare delivery costs.

