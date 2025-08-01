Viatris Announces Five Data Presentations on Novel Fast-Acting Meloxicam (MR-107A-02) at PAINWeek 2025 Conference

Presentations to include efficacy, safety and opioid use reduction data in two different surgery models as well as pharmacokinetics data

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS), a global healthcare company, today announced that five abstracts from its Phase 3 program evaluating novel fast-acting formulation of meloxicam (MR-107A-02) in moderate-to-severe acute surgical pain models will be presented at the PAINWeek 2025 national conference in Las Vegas from September 2-5, 2025.

The presentations will include positive results from two previously announced pivotal studies in herniorrhaphy (NCT06215859) and bunionectomy (NCT06215820) surgery models. All accepted scientific abstracts are now available on the PAINWeek website.

Full List of Viatris Presentations at PAINWeek 2025

Poster Title Presentation Details Poster #41 Pharmacokinetics study comparing MR-107A-02 (novel fast-acting meloxicam formulation) 15mg tablet with meloxicam (Mobic®) 15mg in healthy adult male subjects. Live Abstract Presentation Thursday, Sept. 4 4:35 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. PDT Poster #39 Efficacy and safety of MR-107A-02 (novel fast-acting meloxicam formulation) for the treatment of acute moderate-to-severe pain following bunionectomy Live Abstract Presentation Thursday, Sept. 4 4:50 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. PDT Poster #38 Efficacy and safety of MR-107A-02 (novel meloxicam fast-acting formulation) for the treatment of acute moderate-to-severe pain following herniorrhaphy. Live Abstract Presentation Thursday, Sept. 4 5:05 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. PDT Poster #40 Opioid sparing effect of MR-107A-02 (novel fast-acting meloxicam formulation) for the treatment of acute moderate-to-severe pain following bunionectomy and herniorrhaphy. Live Abstract Presentation Thursday, Sept. 4 5:20 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. PDT Poster #76 Efficacy and Safety of a Rapid-Absorption Formulation of Meloxicam in the Treatment of Acute Postoperative Pain Following Bunionectomy and Herniorrhaphy Poster presentation only

About Viatris



Viatris (Nasdaq: VTRS) is a global healthcare company uniquely positioned to bridge the traditional divide between generics and brands, combining the best of both to more holistically address healthcare needs globally. With a mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life, we provide access at scale, currently supplying high-quality medicines to approximately 1 billion patients around the world annually and touching all of life's moments, from birth to the end of life, acute conditions to chronic diseases. With our exceptionally extensive and diverse portfolio of medicines, a one-of-a-kind global supply chain designed to reach more people when and where they need them, and the scientific expertise to address some of the world's most enduring health challenges, access takes on deep meaning at Viatris. We are headquartered in the U.S., with global centers in Pittsburgh, Shanghai and Hyderabad, India. Learn more at viatris.com and investor.viatris.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube and X .

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release includes statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may include statements that about the results of clinical trials. Because forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, actual future results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the outcomes of clinical trials; the ability to meet anticipated clinical endpoints; the possibility of unfavorable new clinical data and further analyses of existing clinical data; the risk that clinical trial data are subject to differing interpretations and assessments by regulatory authorities; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from clinical studies; actions and decisions of healthcare and pharmaceutical regulators; our ability to comply with applicable laws and regulations; changes in healthcare and pharmaceutical laws and regulations in the U.S. and abroad; any regulatory, legal or other impediments to Viatris' ability to bring new products to market; products in development and/or that receive regulatory approval may not achieve expected levels of market acceptance, efficacy or safety; longer review, response and approval times as a result of evolving regulatory priorities and reductions in personnel at health agencies; Viatris' or its partners' ability to develop, manufacture, and commercialize products; the scope, timing and outcome of any ongoing legal proceedings, and the impact of any such proceedings on Viatris; Viatris' failure to achieve expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results; goodwill or impairment charges or other losses; any changes in or difficulties with the Company's manufacturing facilities; risks associated with international operations; changes in third-party relationships; the effect of any changes in Viatris' or its partners' customer and supplier relationships and customer purchasing patterns; the impacts of competition; changes in the economic and financial conditions of Viatris or its partners; uncertainties regarding future demand, pricing and reimbursement for the Company's products; uncertainties and matters beyond the control of management, including but not limited to general political and economic conditions, potential adverse impacts from future tariffs and trade restrictions, inflation rates and global exchange rates; and the other risks described in Viatris' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Viatris routinely uses its website as a means of disclosing material information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC's Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD). Viatris undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release other than as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viatris-announces-five-data-presentations-on-novel-fast-acting-meloxicam-mr-107a-02-at-painweek-2025-conference-302519653.html

SOURCE Viatris Inc.