Octave Bioscience to Participate in Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Octave Bioscience, Inc., a leading precision care company that is delivering a new standard for managing multiple sclerosis (MS) and other neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that its management team will be attending the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York, NY.

About Octave Bioscience, Inc.

Octave Bioscience, Inc. is a commercial stage precision care company pioneering biomarker-driven solutions for neurodegenerative diseases, with initial focus on Multiple Sclerosis, and Parkinson’s Disease in partnership with Michael J. Fox Foundation. Octave’s comprehensive testing solutions provide objective, actionable insights to improve disease monitoring, treatment decisions, and patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.octavebio.com.

