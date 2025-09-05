Philips launches smart telemetry platform for cardiac monitoring that provides continuous, enterprise-wide connectivity beyond the bedside

Wearable Telemetry Monitor 5500

September 4, 2025

Empowering clinical teams to respond to surges, track usage and ease workflows with user-friendly touchscreen technology for telemetry patients on the move

Cambridge, Massachusetts – Philips, a global leader in health technology, today announced the introduction of an innovative telemetry platform designed to help address critical challenges in healthcare – including staff shortages and alarm management. A key component of the solution is the next-generation Telemetry Monitor 5500 which offers a comprehensive, data-driven approach to operational performance and patient care for cardiac monitoring.

Telemetry overuse can burden frontline teams, overwhelm hospital operations, and jeopardize patient safety [1]. At the same time, care teams can face alarm and cognitive overload with an average of 350 alarms going off per patient per day [2]. The telemetry platform streamlines alarm management, delivers data-driven insights, and automates clinical tasks with operational simplicity and networking options.

“We continue to hear how disruptive non-actionable alarms and repetitive tasks can be. This platform will be a game-changer, offering a unified solution built to optimize telemetry across the care continuum,” said Ajay Parkhe, Business Leader, Hospital Patient Monitoring at Philips. “The combination of advanced clinical decision support tools, data-driven analytics, and secure monitoring empowers health systems to deliver better care while improving efficiency and reducing alarm burden.”

By integrating with Philips central monitoring unit solution, also known as the CMU, the telemetry platform is designed to support:

Simplified workflows with a redesigned compact, wearable monitor with easy-to-use touchscreen and lightweight design to keep patients ambulating while under continuous surveillance

Scalable telemetry monitoring to expand the number of high-acuity beds based on demand, helping hospitals manage emergency department surges

Monitoring technicians with tools that filter non-actionable alarms to help create a calm healing environment

Data-driven decisions supported by retrospective monitoring insights that uncover trends in alarm activity, patient deterioration and telemetry utilization

Connected bedside coordination enabled by mobile workflows that support “act anywhere” capabilities within the hospital network for admissions, transfers, wave strip capture, and team communication – all delivered through the Care Assist mobile application



Philips also offers the technology for clinicians to monitor cardiac patients up to 30 days after discharge through Philips Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCOT)*. MCOT can be utilized to monitor a patient following an in-patient stay or ED evaluation to transition patients into an appropriate care pathway, maintaining a higher continuity of care for their patients.

The Philips monitoring portfolio connects patient information across devices and systems with innovative support tools, early warning scoring, custom algorithms and unique data visualizations. The human-centric ecosystem is designed to dramatically transform care with predictive capabilities, workflow automation and situational awareness in a smart healing environment. Philips supports clinicians with innovative, sustainable solutions that help deliver better care to more people.

* Philips Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCOT) includes the MCOT device with SmartDetect algorithm. MCOT supports MCOT and Cardiac Event services, which include an end of service report, technician ECG review, and urgent/emergent notification of detected cardiac events when appropriate. The MCOT system is contraindicated for patients with potentially life-threatening arrhythmias requiring inpatient monitoring, and patients for whom the attending physician recommends should be hospitalized for ECG monitoring. However, it can be utilized by professionals for monitoring cardiac patients at home after discharge.

