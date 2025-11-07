City of Hope Appoints Leading Lung Cancer Expert Dr. Christine M. Lovly to Head National Thoracic Oncology Program

Dr. Lovly brings nearly two decades of experience in clinical care, research and academic leadership to her new role.

Her work has advanced personalized therapies that improve outcomes and quality of life for people with lung cancer.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--City of Hope®, one of the largest and most advanced cancer research and treatment organizations in the United States with its National Medical Center ranked among the nation’s top cancer centers by U.S. News & World Report, today announced that internationally recognized physician-scientist Christine M. Lovly, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.S.C.O., will spearhead the development of its new national thoracic oncology program, furthering City of Hope’s mission to deliver exceptional multidisciplinary care and transformative research for patients with lung cancer. Dr. Lovly’s appointment is effective Jan. 1.

Dr. Lovly will be division chief of thoracic medical oncology, professor in the Department of Medical Oncology & Therapeutics Research at City of Hope National Medical Center and will hold the Dr. Norman and Melinda Payson Professorship in Medical Oncology.

She brings nearly two decades of experience in clinical care, translational research and academic leadership. She joins City of Hope at a critical time in the fight against lung cancer, as rates of the disease continue to rise — especially among women, younger people and nonsmokers.

Her pioneering work has shaped the modern landscape of lung cancer care, leading to more effective therapies tailored to the genetic makeup of individual tumors. Dr. Lovly is a leading authority on the molecular dynamics of targeted therapy response and resistance, especially in lung cancer subtypes characterized by EGFR and ALK alterations.

“Dr. Christine Lovly is a widely recognized expert whose groundbreaking research and unwavering commitment to patient-centered care make her an extraordinary addition to City of Hope. Her expertise in precision medicine and translational science will be instrumental in shaping our national thoracic oncology program and accelerating progress for patients with lung cancer across the country,” said Marcel van den Brink, M.D., Ph.D., president, City of Hope Los Angeles and City of Hope National Medical Center, and Deana and Steve Campbell Chief Physician Executive Distinguished Chair in Honor of Alexandra Levine, M.D.

Dr. Lovly will be responsible for advancing multidisciplinary clinical care, building and mentoring a world-class faculty, expanding translational and clinical research, and fostering strategic partnerships to further solidify City of Hope as a national leader in lung cancer innovation and patient outcomes. Dr. Lovly’s arrival marks an exciting chapter for City of Hope. Her collaborative, innovative approach will further elevate City of Hope’s lung cancer program and strengthen its systemwide commitment to excellence.

Her research portfolio includes ongoing projects focused on biomarkers, drug development and residual disease. She integrates data science into her research, helping create predictive algorithms to uncover potent drug interactions with the potential to improve efficacy and lessen side effects. This body of work resulted in Dr. Lovly receiving the 2025 William J. Darby Award “for translational research that has changed the practice of medicine worldwide.”

Today the LUNGevity Foundation presented Dr. Lovly with the Face of Hope Award, which is given to individuals who recognize the needs of those living with lung cancer and is actively making a difference on their behalf. Past recipients include Richard Pazdur, M.D., director of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Oncology Center of Excellence, and Robert Winn, M.D., president of the Association of American Cancer Institutes.

“I believe the future of lung cancer care lies in precision medicine and team-based collaboration, and City of Hope is the ideal place to bring that vision to life,” Dr. Lovly said. “I look forward to working alongside world-class clinicians and researchers to build a program that truly serves patients and their families.”

Dr. Lovly comes to City of Hope from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was a tenured faculty member and held a joint appointment at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She is an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation and serves on numerous editorial boards, including Cancer Discovery, Clinical Cancer Research and JCO Precision Oncology. Dr. Lovly holds leadership roles in multiple national and international organizations, including as a current member of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Board of Directors.

Dr. Lovly contributes to the scientific leadership boards of LUNGevity Foundation, GO2 Foundation for Lung Cancer Research and Lung Cancer Research Foundation. Additionally, she plays a key role in shaping national standards of care through her service on the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines panel for non-small cell lung cancer.

