Press Releases

Sight Sciences to Present at the Upcoming Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

August 26, 2025 | 
2 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sight Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SGHT) (Sight Sciences or the Company) an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative, interventional technologies intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives, today announced that it will present at the upcoming Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY.

Sight Sciences’ management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 10:50 am PT / 1:50 pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the fireside chat on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: investors.sightsciences.com.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences is an eyecare technology company focused on developing and commercializing innovative and interventional solutions intended to transform care and improve patients’ lives. Using minimally invasive or non-invasive approaches to target the underlying causes of the world’s most prevalent eye diseases, Sight Sciences seeks to create more effective treatment paradigms that enhance patient care and supplant conventional outdated approaches. The Company’s OMNI® Surgical System and OMNI® Edge Surgical System are implant-free, minimally invasive glaucoma surgery technologies indicated in the United States to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma. The OMNI Surgical System is CE Marked for the catheterization and transluminal viscodilation of Schlemm’s canal and cutting of the trabecular meshwork to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with open-angle glaucoma. Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of irreversible blindness. The SION® Surgical System is a bladeless, manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork. The Company’s TearCare® System is 510(k) cleared in the United States for the application of localized heat therapy in adult patients with evaporative dry eye disease due to meibomian gland disease (MGD), enabling clearance of gland obstructions by physicians to address the leading cause of dry eye disease.

Visit www.sightsciences.com for more information. 

Sight Sciences and TearCare are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States. OMNI and SION are trademarks of Sight Sciences registered in the United States, European Union and other territories.

© 2025 Sight Sciences. All rights reserved.

Media contact
pr@SightSciences.com

Investor contact
Philip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
415.937.5406
Investor.Relations@Sightsciences.com


Events Healthcare
