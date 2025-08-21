SUBSCRIBE
Agilent to Participate in 2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

August 21, 2025 | 
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that President and CEO Padraig McDonnell will participate in a fireside chat at this year’s Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference.



The fireside chat will be at 11-11:35 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Sept. 3, in Everett, Massachusetts, outside of Boston.

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be available on the Agilent Investor Relations website.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.


