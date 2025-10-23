Jordan S. Orange, MD, PhD Rejoins Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in a New Role as Pediatrician-in-Chief and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics

Dr. Orange will focus on transformative care and meaningful innovation

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is pleased to share that Jordan S. Orange, MD, PhD rejoined CHOP in September as Pediatrician-in-Chief and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at CHOP and the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Orange is a highly accomplished physician-scientist, internationally recognized for his work on pediatric primary immunodeficiencies and the immunobiology of human natural killer cells. In addition to completing his pediatric residency at CHOP, he previously held the inaugural Jeffrey Modell Endowed Chair of Immunology Research. He returns with extensive experience in healthcare leadership and pediatrics.

"We are thrilled that Dr. Orange has rejoined CHOP," said Joseph W. St. Geme III, MD, Physician-in-Chief at CHOP. "Dr. Orange possesses unparalleled expertise as both a clinician and a researcher. I am confident that his unwavering commitment to elevating patient care and propelling scientific discoveries will lead to significant advances in outcomes for our patients and the broader healthcare community."

Most recently, Dr. Orange served as Reuben S. Carpentier Professor and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Columbia University and the Physician-in-Chief at the New York Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital. Previously, he was Professor, Vice Chair for Research, and Chief of Immunology/Allergy/Rheumatology at Baylor College of Medicine and Director of the Center for Human Immunobiology at Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Orange's research career has been pivotal in advancing the understanding of intercellular immune interactions, the immunological synapse, and the causes of immune diseases through mechanistic insights from inborn errors of immunity. He has played a key role in the discovery of 29 novel genetic diseases, many originating from his laboratory. His team has also gained deep insights into the mechanics of how killer immune cells kill with increased focus upon how to apply those therapeutically. With continuous funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and more than 350 publications, Dr. Orange has achieved an impressive h-index of 96. In his new role, he is committed to furthering CHOP's research initiatives.

"Advancing our work at CHOP is a profound honor, as it allows me to contribute to a remarkable institution renowned for its excellence in patient care, medical breakthroughs and research," said Dr. Orange. "I am thrilled to be back in this exceptional environment, where our unparalleled infrastructure, extensive expertise, dedicated team, and unique depth in rare disease care and innovation set us apart. Together, we will continue to define new frontiers in children's health impact and innovation by leveraging our collective strengths and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in healthcare."

Dr. Orange completed his baccalaureate and MD/PhD degrees at Brown University, pediatric residency at CHOP and an Allergy/Immunology/Rheumatology fellowship at Boston Children's Hospital. He was the recipient of the 2009 Judson Daland Prize from the American Philosophical Society; 2017 E. Mead Johnson Award from the Society for Pediatric Research; 2018 O'Donnell Prize in Medicine from the Texas Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science; and 2019 Distinguished Scientist Award from the AAAAI. He is an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation (2010), the American Pediatric Society (2016), and the National Academy of Medicine (2018), and he is a MERIT awardee of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (2024).

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia



A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center), and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit https://www.chop.edu.

