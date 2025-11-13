SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Keenova to Participate in the Jefferies 2025 Global Healthcare Conference in London

November 13, 2025 | 
1 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Keenova Therapeutics plc ("Keenova" or the "Company") today announced that management will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) (5:00 a.m. ET).

A live and archived webcast of the event may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.keenova.com.

About Keenova

Keenova Therapeutics is a leading global developer and manufacturer of branded therapeutics that strives to help patients with rare or unaddressed conditions live happier and healthier lives.

The Company's diversified brands portfolio is focused across a wide range of therapeutic areas of significant unmet need, including endocrinology, gastroenterology, hepatology, immunology, neonatal respiratory critical care, nephrology, neurology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, orthopedics, rheumatology and urology. Globally headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Keenova benefits from a strong U.S. manufacturing footprint with facilities in Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. To learn more, please visit www.keenova.com.

Keenova uses its website as a channel of distribution of important company information, such as press releases, investor presentations and other financial information. It also uses its website to expedite public access to time-critical information regarding the Company in advance of or in lieu of distributing a press release or a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") disclosing the same information. Therefore, investors should look to the Investor Relations page of the website for important and time-critical information. Visitors to the website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations page of the website.

Contacts

Investors 

Juan Avendano

avendano.juan@endo.com

Media 

Linda Huss

huss.linda@endo.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/keenova-to-participate-in-the-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-in-london-302613503.html

SOURCE Keenova Therapeutics

Europe Events Healthcare
