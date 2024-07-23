SUBSCRIBE
HARMONY BIOSCIENCES TO REPORT SECOND QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS ON AUGUST 6, 2024

July 23, 2024 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) today announced that it will report second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Harmony will host a conference call and webcast on August 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To participate in the call, please dial (800) 225-9448 (domestic) or (203) 518-9708 (international), and reference passcode HRMYQ224. It is recommended that you dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

The live and replay webcast of the call will be available on the investor page of our website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

At Harmony Biosciences, we specialize in developing and delivering treatments for rare neurological diseases that others often overlook. We believe that where empathy and innovation meet, a better life can begin for people living with neurological diseases. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA, our team of experts from a wide variety of disciplines and experiences is driven by our shared conviction that innovative science translates into therapeutic possibilities for our patients, who are at the heart of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Brennan Doyle

484-539-9700

bdoyle@harmonybiosciences.com

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

202-641-6086

cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-biosciences-to-report-second-quarter-2024-financial-results-on-august-6-2024-302203230.html

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

