Halozyme Announces argenx Receives FDA Approval for VYVGART® Hytrulo Co-Formulated with ENHANZE® for Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy

VYVGART® Hytrulo is the first and only neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker that is delivered as a subcutaneous injection, approved to treat chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP) CIDP is the second FDA-approved indication for VYVGART® Hytrulo with ENHANZE® SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: HALO) (“Halozyme”) today announced that argenx received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for VYVGART® Hytrulo (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) co-formulated with ENHANZE®, Halozyme’s proprietary recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme, rHuPH20, for the treatment of adults with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). VYVGART® Hytrulo for CIDP is FDA-approved as a once weekly 30-to-90 second subcutaneous (SC) injection. This approval also represents the second FDA-approved indication for VYVGART® Hytrulo with ENHANZE®. “With this approval, CIDP patients in the U.S. will have access to the first novel mechanism of action to treat CIDP in 30 years, which lessens the burden of treatment as a 30 to 90 second weekly SC injection,” said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer of Halozyme. “We look forward to continuing to support argenx with our ENHANZE technology that has enabled improved treatment options that provide meaningful benefits for patients and healthcare providers.” The FDA approval is based on the ADHERE study, the largest clinical trial to date studying CIDP. In the ADHERE study, 69% (221/322) of patients treated with VYVGART® Hytrulo, regardless of prior treatment, demonstrated evidence of clinical improvement, including improvements in mobility, function and strength. ADHERE met its primary endpoint (p<0.0001) demonstrating a 61% reduction (HR: 0.39 95% CI: 0.25; 0.61) in the risk of relapse versus placebo. 99% of trial participants elected to participate in the ADHERE open-label extension. The safety results were generally consistent with the known safety profile of VYVGART® in previous clinical studies and real-world use. VYVGART® Hytrulo is also approved in the U.S. for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody positive. About Halozyme Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme’s commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of reducing treatment burden for patients. Having touched more than 800,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in seven commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility. For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter. Safe Harbor Statement In addition to historical information, the statements set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company’s ENHANZE® drug delivery technology including the possible benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, facilitating more rapid delivery and administration of higher volumes of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and certain other benefits of ENHANZE® including lowering the treatment burden for patients. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s ENHANZE® business may include potential growth driven by our partners’ development and commercialization efforts (including anticipated regulatory submissions, PDUFA dates, potential regulatory approvals, indications and product launches). These forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words “believe,” “enable,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intends,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “predict,” “probable,” “potential,” “possible,” “should,” “continue,” and other words of similar meaning and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected results or delays in the growth of the Company’s business, or in the development, regulatory review or commercialization of the Company’s partnered products, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release. Contacts:

