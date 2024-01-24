Half-Year Review of Inventiva’s Liquidity Contract with Kepler Cheuvreux

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), January 24, 2024 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the half-year report of its liquidity contract with Kepler Cheuvreux.

Under the liquidity contract granted to Kepler Cheuvreux by Inventiva, the following resources were available in the liquidity account as of December 31, 2023:

Cash: € 416,331.34

Number of shares: 83,228

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 828

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 877

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 157,508 shares for € 584,045.97

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 180,395 shares for € 695,421.23

At the last half-year report as of June 30, 2023, the following resources were available in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 299,865.86

Number of shares: 106,115

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,023

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,071

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 214,181 shares for € 823,005.84

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 221,069 shares for € 839,809.73

When the contract was initially implemented, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

Cash: € 163,510.42

Number of shares: 34,063

Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 828 157 508 584 045,97 877 180 395 695 421,23 07/03/2023 - - - 6 750 2 827,50 07/04/2023 4 750 2 782,50 2 750 2 827,50 07/05/2023 8 1 750 6 545,00 4 287 1 107,82 07/06/2023 12 2 500 9 000,00 1 1 3,76 07/07/2023 2 750 2 632,50 8 1 250 4 487,50 07/10/2023 - - - 13 3 462 13 155,60 07/11/2023 4 250 960,00 7 1 250 4 850,00 07/12/2023 2 750 2 857,50 7 500 1 915,00 07/13/2023 4 250 947,50 3 1 000 3 800,00 07/14/2023 6 750 2 782,50 3 362 1 375,60 07/17/2023 9 2 250 8 235,00 6 1 039 3 885,86 07/18/2023 3 500 1 810,00 8 1 999 7 476,26 07/19/2023 15 574 2 158,24 3 450 1 714,50 07/20/2023 12 2 426 8 879,16 2 250 940,00 07/21/2023 5 1 000 3 620,00 6 748 2 752,64 07/24/2023 9 2 000 7 120,00 6 301 1 095,64 07/25/2023 13 2 913 9 816,81 15 2 100 7 140,00 07/26/2023 9 2 349 8 080,56 9 2 250 7 830,00 07/27/2023 4 1 250 4 475,00 17 4 551 16 565,64 07/28/2023 5 1 000 3 570,00 6 750 2 700,00 07/31/2023 - - - 10 1 962 7 337,88 08/02/2023 11 2 500 9 125,00 - - - 08/03/2023 1 500 1 800,00 - - - 08/04/2023 3 1 000 3 600,00 5 511 1 880,48 08/07/2023 2 500 1 810,00 - - - 08/08/2023 3 1 000 3 600,00 1 250 915,00 08/09/2023 1 250 885,00 2 500 1 800,00 08/10/2023 5 501 1 773,54 1 250 890,00 08/11/2023 10 1 249 4 309,05 7 1 137 3 990,87 08/14/2023 6 1 500 5 235,00 2 251 881,01 08/15/2023 12 1 750 6 002,50 - - - 08/16/2023 - - - 1 500 1 700,00 08/17/2023 10 501 1 673,34 4 251 843,36 08/18/2023 6 750 2 475,00 - - - 08/21/2023 2 136 454,24 6 1 031 3 484,78 08/22/2023 4 314 1 058,18 4 969 3 304,29 08/23/2023 6 1 000 3 400,00 5 1 250 4 300,00 08/24/2023 5 1 000 3 360,00 1 1 3,46 Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 828 157 508 584 045,97 877 180 395 695 421,23 08/25/2023 6 1 238 4 060,64 - - - 08/28/2023 2 36 116,64 1 500 1 665,00 08/29/2023 3 214 693,36 3 133 438,90 08/30/2023 7 1 000 3 200,00 2 185 592,00 08/31/2023 - - - 55 15 157 57 899,74 09/01/2023 1 250 835,00 8 2 000 7 620,00 09/04/2023 3 750 2 632,50 - - - 09/05/2023 3 500 1 750,00 - - - 09/06/2023 5 1 500 5 145,00 1 500 1 820,00 09/07/2023 5 1 250 4 187,50 - - - 09/08/2023 1 1 3,40 3 251 853,40 09/11/2023 5 500 1 670,00 8 1 250 4 237,50 09/12/2023 6 1 651 5 514,34 - - - 09/13/2023 - - - 30 7 311 26 319,60 09/14/2023 - - - 9 1 439 5 381,86 09/15/2023 1 500 1 850,00 7 750 2 842,50 09/18/2023 10 2 500 9 275,00 6 1 500 5 610,00 09/19/2023 13 1 823 6 672,18 6 1 100 4 070,00 09/20/2023 3 777 2 804,97 7 1 000 3 690,00 09/21/2023 14 2 250 9 135,00 37 9 250 39 775,00 09/22/2023 1 500 1 945,00 13 2 500 10 300,00 09/25/2023 4 1 000 4 300,00 8 2 750 12 072,50 09/26/2023 17 3 500 14 980,00 18 4 150 18 218,50 09/27/2023 14 3 000 12 510,00 6 1 011 4 377,63 09/28/2023 25 4 750 18 715,00 14 3 871 15 522,71 09/29/2023 2 500 2 050,00 17 3 369 13 880,28 10/02/2023 6 1 500 6 195,00 10 2 000 8 480,00 10/03/2023 20 2 175 8 743,50 1 250 1 015,00 10/04/2023 8 1 475 5 826,25 6 1 000 3 990,00 10/05/2023 10 2 750 10 725,00 7 750 2 970,00 10/06/2023 6 1 368 5 307,84 11 2 000 7 880,00 10/09/2023 13 2 882 10 922,78 4 751 2 876,33 10/10/2023 8 1 750 6 422,50 - - - 10/11/2023 5 1 000 3 600,00 3 501 1 808,61 10/12/2023 5 1 001 3 693,69 11 1 951 7 277,23 10/13/2023 - - - 6 750 2 842,50 10/16/2023 7 1 194 4 405,86 - - - 10/17/2023 17 3 256 11 428,56 4 850 3 009,00 Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 828 157 508 584 045,97 877 180 395 695 421,23 10/18/2023 8 1 500 5 205,00 - - - 10/19/2023 14 2 750 9 350,00 3 510 1 749,30 10/20/2023 19 1 500 5 055,00 - - - 10/23/2023 11 2 750 8 800,00 19 2 500 8 175,00 10/24/2023 - - - 16 2 640 9 108,00 10/25/2023 7 2 000 6 880,00 1 1 3,44 10/26/2023 6 750 2 527,50 8 1 749 5 981,58 10/27/2023 5 279 976,50 7 1 251 4 378,50 10/30/2023 2 379 1 334,08 8 1 849 6 582,44 10/31/2023 8 1 000 3 600,00 4 500 1 805,00 11/01/2023 6 1 356 4 718,88 1 1 3,59 11/02/2023 3 500 1 750,00 2 500 1 820,00 11/03/2023 - - - 2 250 915,00 11/06/2023 7 1 750 6 387,50 7 1 982 7 472,14 11/07/2023 10 2 250 8 302,50 21 4 017 15 385,11 11/08/2023 7 1 250 4 525,00 6 622 2 282,74 11/09/2023 4 1 250 4 437,50 1 1 3,66 11/10/2023 19 2 750 9 432,50 1 250 860,00 11/13/2023 11 1 512 5 201,28 6 1 000 3 460,00 11/14/2023 3 988 3 408,60 10 1 999 7 076,46 11/15/2023 8 1 956 6 826,44 5 750 2 632,50 11/16/2023 9 1 744 6 016,80 5 1 500 5 250,00 11/17/2023 - - - 3 750 2 692,50 11/20/2023 10 1 000 3 640,00 16 3 678 13 608,60 11/21/2023 9 2 000 7 320,00 6 1 000 3 690,00 11/22/2023 3 500 1 835,00 13 2 127 7 912,44 11/23/2023 8 1 633 6 009,44 5 1 473 5 567,94 11/24/2023 4 617 2 282,90 1 250 930,00 11/27/2023 2 1 000 3 800,00 16 5 500 21 450,00 11/28/2023 5 2 000 7 840,00 3 1 500 5 955,00 11/29/2023 6 1 022 3 955,14 7 2 500 9 775,00 11/30/2023 26 4 478 17 016,40 - - - 12/01/2023 5 1 501 5 643,76 9 2 501 9 553,82 12/04/2023 - - - 5 1 500 5 925,00 12/05/2023 6 2 000 8 180,00 21 4 501 18 499,11 12/06/2023 2 500 2 050,00 13 2 999 12 475,84 12/07/2023 - - - 10 2 500 10 500,00 12/08/2023 4 1 000 4 200,00 1 500 2 105,00 Buy Side Sell Side Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Number of

executions Number of

shares Traded volume in EUR Total 828 157 508 584 045,97 877 180 395 695 421,23 12/11/2023 6 1 000 4 170,00 5 1 252 5 283,44 12/12/2023 28 5 500 21 835,00 11 1 001 4 014,01 12/13/2023 5 1 500 5 835,00 6 249 986,04 12/14/2023 2 501 1 953,90 7 1 000 3 910,00 12/15/2023 7 1 499 5 756,16 3 762 2 964,18 12/18/2023 - - - 3 488 1 903,20 12/19/2023 6 501 1 963,92 1 250 982,50 12/20/2023 1 1 3,94 18 3 949 16 151,41 12/21/2023 19 3 050 12 291,50 17 1 750 7 157,50 12/22/2023 7 900 3 681,00 16 3 250 13 617,50 12/27/2023 6 1 100 4 631,00 14 3 400 14 484,00 12/28/2023 8 2 150 8 965,50 7 1 750 7 420,00 12/29/2023 7 1 537 6 301,70 4 450 1 845,00

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with NASH, mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company benefits from a strong expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. Inventiva is currently advancing one clinical candidate, has a pipeline of two preclinical programs and continues to explore other development opportunities to add to its pipeline.

Inventiva’s lead product candidate, lanifibranor, is currently in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial, NATiV3, for the treatment of adult patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies.

Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended its clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing available options with respect to its potential further development. Inventiva is also in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signaling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 90 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, and clinical development. It owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly-owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com .

