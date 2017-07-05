SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

GlaxoSmithKline Stock Takes A Hit As Broker Cites Threat To Its HIV BIz

July 5, 2017 | 
1 min read

The threat of new competition and potential loss of market share in GlaxoSmithKline’s flagship HIV drug business unnerved investors in Britain’s biggest drugmaker on Wednesday, sending the shares 1.5 percent lower in early trade.

GSK was the biggest loser in London’s FTSE-100 index after Citigroup downgraded the stock to neutral from buy and cut earnings forecasts by up to 9 percent.

HIV medicines, which GSK sells through its ViiV Healthcare unit, have been star performers in its pharma business in recent years and GSK plans to defend its patch with a new two-drug treatment regimen for controlling the virus behind AIDS.

Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Radiopharmaceuticals
Sanofi Inks $326M Radiopharma Deal With Orano
October 17, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Leadership concept with chess figures. 3D Rendering
Obesity
Lilly’s Sprawling Obesity Clinical Program Underscores Challenges for Biotechs
October 9, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Exterior view of the headquarters of the
FDA
Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent Snags First Biologic Approval in COPD
September 27, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Corporate headquarters of Novo Nordisk. A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Denmark. Copenhagen, Denmark - august 12, 2023.
Regulatory
Novo Secures EU Panel’s Backing for Cardiovascular Use of Wegovy
September 20, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac