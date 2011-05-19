GlaxoSmithKline’s Avandia - When a Drug is on The Market, But Not Really; Drug Officially Gone From US Pharmacies in November

GlaxoSmithKline Plc (GSK)’s diabetes drug Avandia will be pulled from U.S. pharmacies in November and available only through a special program, the Food and Drug Administration said. The restrictions are part of a risk mitigation strategy established in September with a medication guide to limit the use of Avandia after data suggested patients had a higher chance of heart attacks. The drug and combination therapies containing it will no longer be available in retail pharmacies starting Nov. 18, according to the FDA, which is requiring doctors and patients to enroll in a program to prescribe or take them.