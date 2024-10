July 8, 2008 -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK) said it will increase its China-based research and development staff to 350 people in the next few years. Currently, the company has 170 employees on its R&D roster at is Shanghai facility. That number will move up to 200 by the end of this year, and it will jump to 350 within a year or so. At that point, staffing will level off for three or four years while new facilities are built. More details...