SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

GenScript Biotech Corporation Expands Collaboration with Roche

March 5, 2024 | 
1 min read

GenScript Biotech Corporation, a global leader in life science research tools and services, is pleased to announce the expansion of their collaboration with Roche.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript Biotech Corporation (“GenScript”), a global leader in life science research tools and services, is pleased to announce the expansion of their collaboration with Roche.

GenScript and Roche have had an ongoing collaboration since 2011 under a Laboratory Service Agreement relating to a suite of services and products from GenScript globally. GenScript and Roche have expanded their efforts and collaboration to drive innovation across the portfolio.

“We are thrilled to build upon our longstanding relationship with Roche,” said Ray Chen, President of Life Science Group at GenScript. “This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering groundbreaking developments in medical diagnostics. By combining our technological strengths, we are poised to offer unparalleled innovation that will ultimately benefit patients and customers worldwide.”

CONTACT: Michelle Simayi, 732-427-2987, michelle.simayi@genscript.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genscript-biotech-corporation-expands-collaboration-with-roche-302080039.html

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation

Press Release New Jersey
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Johnson & Johnson's business center in Switzerland
Drug pricing
J&J, HRSA at Loggerheads Over 340B Drug Pricing for Stelara and Xarelto
August 26, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
3D concept photo of gene editing showing a tweezers inserting a DNA fragment into a larger strand
Gene editing
Gene Editing Startup Tome Struggles to Stay Afloat Just Months After Launching
August 23, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gloved hand holding a vial of mpox vaccine
Earnings
Bavarian Nordic Adopts Optimistic Outlook Amid New Orders for Mpox Vaccine
August 23, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Novartis head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada
Business
Novartis, Versant Launch RNA Kidney Medicines—Focused Borealis
August 22, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin