GenScript and Avidea Technologies to Exhibit at Virtual Summit on Cancer and Immunology Research

PISCATAWAY, N.J., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript USA announced today it is collaborating with Avidea Technologies on a presentation at the SelectScience® Virtual Summit on Cancer and Immunology Research 2020, taking place May 11-13. GenScript will showcase the company’s Neoantigen Peptide Synthesis Services as part of Avidea Technologies’ virtual presentation on personalized cancer vaccines based on self-assembling nanoparticles (SNAP) for inducing anticancer T cell immunity (Lynn et al. Nat Biotech, 2020). The presentation by Avidea Technologies’ CEO Geoffrey Lynn, Ph.D. will take place May 11 at 8:45 a.m. EDT.

GenScript will also be presenting its neoantigen peptide synthesis service with partners at future virtual events, such as Oligonucleotide and Peptide Therapeutics (TIDES), LabRoots Immuno-Oncology 2020, and Protein Engineering and Cell and Gene Therapy Summit (PEGS).

“With social distancing measures, meetings like these are as critical as ever to enabling the dissemination of scientific findings and exchange of ideas that fuel innovation,” Lynn said. “I’m looking forward to attending the Virtual Summit to catch-up on the latest advances in Immuno-Oncology and to discuss Avidea’s own work utilizing GenScript’s neoantigen peptide synthesis service to systematically develop a personalized cancer vaccine. Our findings have broad implications for the development and deployment of T cell-based immunotherapies, and I’m excited to discuss this work with attendees.”

As the spread of COVID-19 forces the postponement of key scientific events, this new Virtual Summit offers a forum for scientists and manufacturers to continue to connect to advance science. Hosted by leading science publisher SelectScience, scientists and scientific manufacturers will be joining the online event from across the world to explore headline topics including immunology and COVID-19, CAR T-cell therapy, immunotherapy, genomic research and CRISPR technology, cancer diagnostics, liquid biopsies, cancer imaging, drug delivery mechanisms, the microbiome and more.

The Summit will reach 1 million+ scientists, researchers and lab directors globally, and feature presentations by top scientists and technology innovators, workshops, video interviews, virtual resource hubs, video interviews, the latest product and application news, as well as live-chat opportunities. The Summit will be open daily from May 11-13, 2020, and interested participants may register for free here.

For more information on GenScript’s neoantigen peptide synthesis services, please visit www.genscript.com/neoantigen-peptide-service.html.

About GenScript

GenScript is the leading contract research organization in the world providing gene, peptide, protein, CRISPR, and antibody reagents globally. Since its founding in 2002, GenScript has grown exponentially through partnerships with scientists conducting fundamental life science research, translational biomedical research, and early stage pharmaceutical development. GenScript provides life science services and products to scientists in over 100 countries worldwide. The company is recognized as having built a best-in-class capacity and capability for biological research services, encompassing gene synthesis and molecular biology, peptide synthesis, custom antibodies, protein expression, antibody and protein engineering, and in vitro and in vivo pharmacology – all with the goal to Make Research Easy. For more information, visit www.genscript.com .

