Genetown

Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May Conferences

May 9, 2024 
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. today announced that management will participate in the following conferences: RBC Capital Market Global Healthcare Conference Wednesday May 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc.® (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences:

  • RBC Capital Market Global Healthcare Conference
    Wednesday May 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET. (Fireside Chat)
    Link to register for the Fireside Chat can be found here
  • H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual BioConnect Conference at NASDAQ
    Monday May 20 at 11:30 a.m. ET. (Fireside Chat)
    Link to register for the Fireside Chat can be found here

The webcast of the presentation will be accessible by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section of Fulcrum Therapeutics’ website at https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ website for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics
Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to improve the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s two lead programs in clinical development are losmapimod, a small molecule in development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), and pociredir, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin and in development for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) and other hemoglobinopathies. Fulcrum uses proprietary technology to identify drug targets that can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. For more information, visit www.fulcrumtx.com and follow us on Twitter/X (@FulcrumTx) and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Chris Calabrese
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com
917-680-5608


Events Massachusetts
