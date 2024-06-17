SUBSCRIBE
Fulcrum Therapeutics

NEWS
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Drug Development
Fulcrum’s Sickle Cell Trial Given Greenlight to Proceed After Hold
The FDA has lifted the clinical hold it had placed on the Phase Ib study following the occurrence of hematological malignancies.
March 10, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy of Getty Images
Drug Development
Fulcrum’s Clinical Hold Highlights Tough Road in Sickle Cell Space
The hits kept coming for the sickle cell disease space last week as the FDA placed a full clinical hold on Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug application FTX-6058.
February 27, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Courtesy gilaxia/Getty Images
World Muscle Society Congress 2022: Genentech, Fulcrum and Sarepta Present Latest Findings
The World Muscle Society 2022 Congress is ongoing in Halifax, Canada, with numerous companies presenting cutting-edge research in neuromuscular diseases. Here’s a look.
October 12, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers: Astria, Apertura, CytoDyn, IN8bio & More Make Big Moves
New leaders and top executive roles were selected to guide biopharma and life science companies from Apertura Gene Therapy to CytoDyn, Vaccentis AG, Suvoda LLC, IN8bio and more.
July 14, 2022
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
In Tough Biotech Market, Third Rock Raises New $1.1B Fund
Third Rock Ventures Fund VI, providing the company with $1.1 billion to invest in new life science companies. This brings Third Rock to a total of $3.8 billion across its venture funds.
June 15, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Drug Development
Biopharma Companies Move Forward with Clinical Research for Rare Diseases
Fulcrum Therapeutics will launch a Phase III study of losmapimod in people with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy later this year. Tonix wins Orphan Drug designation for Prader-Willi asset.
March 3, 2022
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Movers & Shakers, Jan. 7
With the turn of the calendar, biopharma and life sciences organizations have bolstered their leadership teams and board with these Movers & Shakers.
January 6, 2022
 · 
11 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Drug Development
Clinical Catch-Up: December 6-10
There were a lot of clinical trial announcements this week, driven by the European Society for Medical Oncology annual conference. Here’s a look.
December 10, 2021
 · 
14 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Nov. 19
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
November 18, 2021
 · 
9 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Press Releases
Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Recent Business Highlights and Financial Results for Second Quarter 2024
July 31, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Press Releases
Fulcrum Therapeutics to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET
July 24, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Recent Business Highlights and Financial Results for First Quarter 2024
May 13, 2024
 · 
12 min read
Business
Fulcrum Therapeutics Enters into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Sanofi for the Development and Commercialization of Losmapimod in Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy
May 13, 2024
 · 
8 min read
Genetown
Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming May Conferences
May 9, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Drug Development
Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Publication of Results from Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Losmapimod in Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (ReDUX4) in The Lancet Neurology
May 8, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Fulcrum Therapeutics to Host First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. ET
May 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Fulcrum Therapeutics to Participate at the Cantor Virtual Muscular Dystrophy Symposium
March 28, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Fulcrum Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 22, 2024
March 22, 2024
 · 
1 min read
Business
Fulcrum Therapeutics Appoints Patrick Horn M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer
March 18, 2024
 · 
6 min read
