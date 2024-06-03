Flare Therapeutics Inc. today announced that Daphne Karydas , President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference.
|
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases, today announced that Daphne Karydas, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 3:20 p.m. ET in Miami, FL.
About Flare Therapeutics Inc.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flare-therapeutics-to-present-at-goldman-sachs-45th-annual-global-healthcare-conference-302161354.html
SOURCE Flare Therapeutics