Flare Therapeutics to Present at Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

June 3, 2024 
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flare Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company targeting transcription factors to discover precision medicines for cancer and other diseases, today announced that Daphne Karydas, President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the upcoming Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 3:20 p.m. ET in Miami, FL.

About Flare Therapeutics Inc.
Flare Therapeutics is a biotechnology company exclusively focused on drugging transcription factors (TFs) to fully unlock the therapeutic potential of this previously elusive target class. Flare Therapeutics’ integrated discovery engine converges rich genetic, biochemical, and chemical insights to reveal druggable pockets and identify small molecule ligands capable of modulating TFs of high therapeutic potential. Flare Therapeutics’ proteomic and mass spectrometry platform is powered by a proprietary library of electrophilic compounds unique to Flare Therapeutics. The team has rapidly established an emerging pipeline of programs, highlighted by FX-909, a first-in-class investigational orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of PPARG, a master regulator of the luminal lineage in advanced urothelial cancer that is currently in a Phase I study. For more information, please visit www.flaretx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Flare Therapeutics
