SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

FDA’s Commissioner’s Priority Voucher Program ‘Shrouded in Secrecy,’ Democratic Rep Says

February 4, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Tristan Manalac
FDA signage at its headquarters in Maryland

iStock, hapabapa

Rep. Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts said the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program did not receive congressional backing. The FDA has also not yet made disclosures for eight senior reviewers, according to Auchincloss.

The FDA’s Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program could be on shaky legal ground, according to Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA), who, in a letter to the agency, flagged the lack of transparency around how the scheme awards its tickets and approvals.

“The public must have transparency about the ‘voucher’ program, under which drug approvals have been made almost wholly and in an unprecedented manner by the FDA’s political leadership,” Auchincloss wrote in his letter, according to a Tuesday report from the Associated Press. The program, he added, has been “shrouded in secrecy” because the regulator has failed to respond to several inquiries from Congress.

Launched in June last year, the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher program rewards companies that align with certain national priorities—such as lowering drug prices in accordance with the Most Favored Nation directive. The program aims to drastically shorten review times. Companies that use these vouchers can receive their regulatory verdicts within 1–2 months, as opposed to the usual 10–12 months.

Such a scheme, however, did not receive congressional approval, Auchincloss pointed out in his letter, according to the AP. The representative also noted that the FDA hasn’t yet made public financial disclosures for eight senior officials who decide which drugs get awarded the Commissioner’s vouchers.

Among the members of this high-level panel are Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Director Vinay Prasad and Center for Drugs Evaluation and Research Director Tracy Beth Høeg. In a townhall meeting also on Tuesday, FDA officials assured employees that the final decision of whether or not an application gets approved still rests with the agency’s reviewers and scientists, not the political appointees in the voucher-granting group, according to reporting from STAT News.

The FDA has so far handed out two batches of tickets under the CNPV program. The awardees include Sanofi’s type 1 diabetes drug Tzield, Regeneron’s gene therapy DB-OTO for congenital deafness, Eli Lilly’s obesity pill orforglipron and Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics’ sickle cell disease therapy Casgevy.

In December 2025, the agency also awarded a voucher to Johnson & Johnson and was considering granting two to Merck—even though the companies had not applied for them. That same month, the agency granted its first CNPV approval, which went to GSK’s antibiotic Augmentin XR, a generic version of which is produced in the U.S. by manufacturer USAntibiotics.

The FDA has yet to respond to Auchincloss’ letter, according to the AP. BioSpace has not been able to obtain a copy of Auchincloss’ letter. The representative is a member of the House subcommittee on health.

Government Regulatory Policy
Tristan Manalac
Tristan Manalac Tristan Manalac
Tristan is an independent science writer based in Metro Manila, with more than eight years of experience writing about medicine, biotech and science. He can be reached at tristan.manalac@biospace.com, tristan@tristanmanalac.com or on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
External view of the U.S. Capitol building at sunset
Rare diseases
Rare Pediatric Disease Vouchers Reauthorized, PBM Reform Funded in Narrowly Passed Spending Bill
February 3, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Recession, reduced revenue or lower profits, gold coins roll down following the falling arrow stock illustration
Earnings
Novo Slides 14% as Early Q4 Results Predict Sales Decline for 2026
February 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Mechanical weight scale, body mass control concept : Bathroom scale on pale blue wood background. Analog scale operated with spring that pressure is calibrated to translate tension into a mass readout.
Obesity
Pfizer’s First Weight-Loss Data After Metsera Buy ‘Look Competitive’
February 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Life is full of challenges and unexpected obstacles. Use these experiences as motivation to keep pushing forward and striving for your goals
Antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)
Daiichi Sankyo Dumps Next-Gen ADC From Development Pipeline
February 3, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac