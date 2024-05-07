FDA Roundup: May 7, 2024

SILVER SPRING, Md., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

Today, the FDA announced a meeting of the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee on June 4 to discuss a new drug application for midomafetamine (MDMA) capsules, submitted by Lykos Therapeutics, for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The committee will discuss the overall benefit-risk profile of the product, including the potential public health impact. The FDA and invited participants may attend the meeting in-person at the FDA White Oak Campus. The public will have the option to participate via an online teleconferencing and/or video conferencing platform (Zoom).

Today, the FDA announced a meeting of the Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee on June 10 to discuss the biologics license application for donanemab, submitted by Eli Lilly and Company, for the treatment of early symptomatic Alzheimer’s disease. FDA and invited participants may attend the meeting in-person at the FDA White Oak campus. The public will have the option to participate via an online teleconferencing and/or video conferencing platform (Zoom).

Today, the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER) is announcing that the May 16, 2024, meeting of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) is being rescheduled to June 5, 2024. The meeting, at which the Committee will discuss and make recommendations on the selection of strain(s) to be included in the 2024-2025 Formula for COVID-19 vaccines, is being moved to a later date to allow for additional time to obtain surveillance data and other information on recently circulating strains and to ensure that committee members will have more up-to-date information when making their recommendations. The agency does not anticipate that the date change will impact the availability of COVID-19 vaccines for the Fall vaccination campaign. The FDA’s priority is to ensure that the vaccines available in the U.S. are most appropriate to be used for the strain(s) anticipated to be circulating at the time the Fall respiratory virus vaccination campaign takes place. The web page

