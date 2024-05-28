SILVER SPRING, Md., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is providing an at-a-glance summary of news from around the agency:

On Friday, the FDA announced

On Friday, the FDA the FDA posted a new video in the “FDA In Your Day” series. In this video

On Friday, the FDA the FDA provided clearance in response to a premarket notification received from Intuitive Surgical for a labeling modification for its previously cleared da Vinci Xi (IS4000) and X (IS4200) Surgical Systems, which are robotic-assisted surgical devices (RASD). The labeling modification describes real-world evidence (RWE) used to support the use of the device in radical prostatectomy (removal of the prostate gland). Collection and analysis of this RWE was conducted by the National Evaluation System for health Technology (NEST)

Additional Resources:

Media Contact: FDA Office of Media Affairs, 301-796-4540

Consumer Inquiries: 888-INFO-FDA

The FDA, an agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, protects the public health by assuring the safety, effectiveness, and security of human and veterinary drugs, vaccines and other biological products for human use, and medical devices. The agency also is responsible for the safety and security of our nation’s food supply, cosmetics, dietary supplements, radiation-emitting electronic products, and for regulating tobacco products.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-roundup-may-28-2024-302157065.html

SOURCE U.S. Food and Drug Administration