EyePoint Pharmaceuticals to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), a company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases, today announced that Jay S. Duker, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will present at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference:



Company Overview

Date: Thursday, August 15th, 2024

Time: Available on-demand at 7:00 a.m. ET

The Evolving Therapeutic Landscape of AMD Panel Discussion

Date: Thursday, August 15th, 2024

Time: 9:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast and subsequent archived replay of the panel and the on-demand company overview may be accessed via the Investors section of the Company website at www.eyepointpharma.com. The replay will be available for 90 days after the event.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: EYPT) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The Company’s pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E™ technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery. The Company’s lead product candidate, DURAVYU™ (previously known as EYP-1901), is an investigational sustained delivery treatment for VEGF-mediated retinal diseases combining vorolanib, a selective and patent-protected tyrosine kinase inhibitor with bioerodible Durasert E™. DURAVYU is presently in Phase 2 clinical trials as a sustained delivery treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), the leading cause of vision loss among people 50 years of age and older in the United States, and diabetic macular edema (DME). EyePoint expects to randomize patients for inclusion in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in wet AMD in 2024.

Pipeline programs include EYP-2301, a promising TIE-2 agonist, razuprotafib, formulated in Durasert E™ to potentially improve outcomes in serious retinal diseases. The proven Durasert® drug delivery technology has been safely administered to thousands of patient eyes across four U.S. FDA approved products. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Vorolanib is licensed to EyePoint exclusively by Equinox Sciences, a Betta Pharmaceuticals affiliate, for the localized treatment of all ophthalmic diseases outside of China, Macao, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

DURAVYU™ has been conditionally accepted by the FDA as the proprietary name for EYP-1901. DURAVYU is an investigational product; it has not been approved by the FDA. FDA approval and the timeline for potential approval is uncertain.

