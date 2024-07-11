Evolent To Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Thursday, August 8, 2024

Company to Participate in Upcoming Conferences

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a company that specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable, today announced it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024, after market close, with a conference call to follow at 5 p.m. ET.

Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference found on Evolent’s investor relations website, https://ir.evolent.com.

Analysts interested in asking questions during the live call should dial 855.940.9467, or 412.317.6034 for international callers, and reference the “Evolent call” 15 minutes prior to the call.

An audio playback of the conference call will be available on Evolent’s investor relations website for 90 days after the call.

Upcoming Investor Events

Additionally, The Company announced that its executive management team will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

A live audio-only webcast and replay for these events will be available, if applicable, on the investor relations section of Evolent’s website, unless otherwise noted below.

Canaccord Genuity 44 th Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts, on August 13, 2024. A live broadcast of management’s presentation will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Annual Growth Conference at the InterContinental Boston Hotel, Boston, Massachusetts, on August 13, 2024. A live broadcast of management’s presentation will take place at 8:30 a.m. ET. 2024 Bernstein Disruptor Conference at the Alliance Bernstein Offices Midtown in New York, New York, on September 24, 2024. A live webcast, if available, will be posted to Evolent’s investor relations website.

About Evolent

Evolent specializes in better health outcomes for people with complex conditions through proven solutions that make health care simpler and more affordable. Evolent serves a national base of leading payers and providers and is consistently recognized as a top place to work in health care nationally. Learn more about how Evolent is changing the way health care is delivered by visiting https://ir.evolent.com.

