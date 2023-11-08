ENDRA Life Sciences Achieves Intellectual Property Milestone with Issuance of Three New Patents

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA), a pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), announces the issuance of three new patents, including one in the U.S. and two in China. ENDRA’s intellectual property (IP) portfolio now includes 70 issued patents worldwide, enhancing the IP protection for the novel TAEUS® system.

The following three patents were issued:

U.S. Patent No. 11806113, titled “Thermoacoustic Probe,” relates to a novel thermoacoustic probe with an optical transducer and an integrated wedge. This builds upon ENDRA’s U.S. Patent No. 11730374, which defines and protects ENDRA’s integrated wedge technology.

Chinese Patent No. ZL 2021800299011 (the ‘011 patent), titled “Thermoacoustic Transducer with Integrated Switch,” relates to a novel system for reducing false signals in thermoacoustic imaging. ENDRA expects the ‘011 patent to be effective for all thermoacoustic imaging applications. The Chinese ‘011 patent is related to its parent patent, U.S. Patent No. 11172829.

Chinese Patent No. ZL 2022800094336 (the ‘336 patent), titled “Acoustically Isolated Thermoacoustic Imaging Probe and Process of Manufacture,” protects ENDRA’s proprietary manufacturing process to acoustically isolate the radiofrequency element from the transducer element. The Chinese ‘336 patent is related to its parent patent, U.S. Patent No. US10996163.

“Our IP portfolio has reached a new milestone of 70 issued patents globally. We believe this is a remarkable achievement for a company of our size and a testament to the innovation of ENDRA,” stated ENDRA’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Francois Michelon. “These newly issued patents protect and further differentiate ENDRA’s thermoacoustic systems in areas of high unmet clinical need, such as the early detection of steatotic liver disease.”

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences is the pioneer of Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS®), a ground-breaking technology being developed to visualize tissue like MRI, but at 1/50th the cost and at the point of patient care. TAEUS® is designed to work in concert with over 700,000 ultrasound systems in use globally today. TAEUS® is initially focused on the measurement of fat in the liver as a means to assess and monitor Steatotic Liver Disease (SLD) (formerly known as NAFLD-NASH), a chronic liver spectrum that affects over two billion people globally, and for which there are no practical diagnostic tools. Beyond the liver, ENDRA is exploring several other clinical applications of TAEUS®, including visualization of tissue temperature during energy-based surgical procedures. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

