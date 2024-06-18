Endologix Appoints Graham Phillips as Chief Operating Officer

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Endologix LLC, a privately held, global medical device company dedicated to providing disruptive therapies for the interventional treatment of vascular disease, is pleased to announce the appointment of Graham Phillips as its new Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Graham joins Endologix after having spent over 18 years with Medtronic, Covidien and Tyco Healthcare where most recently he served as Vice President of Manufacturing for the Americas East Region. In this role, he led a large global team across 25 manufacturing sites, from Canada to Brazil, the Caribbean, the Midwest, and the U.S. East Coast. His responsibilities at Medtronic were instrumental in shaping the operational success of the company, significantly contributing to various portfolios that serviced all operating units. Prior to his extensive career in Medical Devices, Graham held key manufacturing management positions at Budelpack (a third-party European contract manufacturer) and Kraft Foods.

Graham’s academic credentials include an undergraduate bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Teesside, UK, an MBA from the University of Warwick Business School, UK, and an Advanced Management qualification from Chicago Booth Business School. He is also a Chartered Engineer with the UK Institute of Mechanical Engineers and holds a Six Sigma Black Belt, underscoring his deep commitment to excellence in operational and manufacturing efficiency.

In his new role as COO at Endologix, Graham will oversee manufacturing, supply chain, R&D, and quality. He will also be a vital member of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to Matt Thompson, MD, President, and CEO of Endologix.

Matt Thompson commented on the appointment, stating, “I am delighted to welcome Graham to Endologix. His proven leadership and extensive operational expertise will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation within our company.”

Regarding his new appointment, Graham Phillips remarked, “Joining Endologix represents a remarkable opportunity to leverage my extensive background in operational management to put patients first through innovation and enhancing our manufacturing and R&D processes. My commitment is to optimize our operational capabilities to support Endologix’s mission of delivering healthcare innovation to improve the lives of patients with vascular disease.”

About Endologix

Endologix LLC is a California-based, global medical device company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by providing innovative therapies for the interventional treatment of vascular disease. Endologix’s therapeutic portfolio includes a variety of products in various stages of development that are designed to treat diseases that currently have clinically relevant unmet needs. Endologix’s commercial products, including the AFX®2 Endovascular AAA System, ALTO® Abdominal Stent Graft System, and the DETOUR™ System, are designed to treat a range of vascular diseases, from abdominal aortic aneurysms to lower limb peripheral vascular disease. Endologix is wholly owned by Deerfield Management, an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information, and philanthropy. The company has offices and manufacturing sites in Irvine, Milpitas and Santa Rosa, California. To learn more about Endologix, please visit https://www.endologix.com/.

