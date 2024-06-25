Endogenex™ Announces $88 Million Series C Financing to Complete Pivotal Trial of the ReCET™ System in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes

Oversubscribed financing led by strategic investor, with participation from new and existing investors MINNEAPOLIS, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endogenex, a clinical-stage medical device company dedicated to improving outcomes in individuals with type 2 diabetes, announced it has closed an oversubscribed Series C financing totaling $88 million. The new capital will be used to complete the pivotal ReCET Clinical Study, which has been granted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A group of new investors, including Hatteras Venture Partners, Lumira Ventures, and Orlando Health Ventures, joined an undisclosed strategic lead investor and existing investors Intuitive Ventures, Longitude Capital, Mayo Clinic, and Santé Ventures in the Series C funding. “We are excited to take this significant step forward in our mission to transform diabetes care,” said Stacey Pugh, CEO of Endogenex. “This funding will enable us to complete our pivotal clinical study, bringing us closer to offering a groundbreaking solution for type 2 diabetes patients. The therapeutic landscape in diabetes continues to evolve, especially around the earlier use of SGLT2i and GLP-1RA. However, there remains a considerable unmet need to address the underlying pathophysiology and progression of the disease.” “We are very proud of the company’s progress, and this successful funding round is a testament to Endogenex’s innovative technology,” said Juliet Tammenoms Bakker, Endogenex Board Chair and Managing Director at Longitude Capital. “This milestone underscores our investors’ confidence in the company’s vision and the impact it can make in treating the epidemic of type 2 diabetes around the world.” About the ReCET Clinical Study

The ReCET Clinical Study is a multicenter, prospective, randomized, double-blinded, sham-controlled study assessing the safety and effectiveness of the ReCET System. The pivotal study received IDE approval in November 2023. The study will enroll up to 350 patients at clinical sites in the United States and Australia. About the ReCET™ Procedure

ReCET is a novel, endoscopic outpatient procedure that targets the cellular pathology of the duodenum. This pathology may contribute to the development and progression of type 2 diabetes. The ReCET System aims to initiate the body’s natural regenerative process by applying highly controlled, non-thermal pulsed electric fields to the mucosa and sub-mucosa duodenal tissue. This approach may help restore proper cellular signaling from the duodenum and improve metabolic function, including better control of blood glucose levels. The ReCET System has been evaluated in feasibility clinical studies, such as REGENT-1 US, REGENT-1 Australia, and EMINENT in the Netherlands. These studies assessed the safety and efficacy of the treatment in adults with type 2 diabetes whose blood glucose levels were inadequately controlled despite using insulin and non-insulin medications. Preliminary outcomes from these studies have been presented at medical conferences globally. The ReCET System has received an FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for treating type 2 diabetes in adults inadequately controlled by glucose-lowering medications. About Endogenex™

Endogenex, founded in partnership with Mayo Clinic, aims to revolutionize treatment options for individuals with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The company’s innovations focus on resetting the body’s metabolic signaling system by harnessing its natural regenerative capabilities to improve metabolic function. Through the development of the ReCET System and the novel application of precise, controlled, non-thermal pulsed electric fields, Endogenex is establishing a new era in T2D therapy, helping patients regain control of their blood glucose levels and slow disease progression. For more information, please visit www.endogenex.com. Media Inquiries:

Brent Collins

bcollins@endogenex.com

+1(612) 227-6949 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endogenex-announces-88-million-series-c-financing-to-complete-pivotal-trial-of-the-recet-system-in-patients-with-type-2-diabetes-302180712.html SOURCE Endogenex