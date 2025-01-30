SUBSCRIBE
The Patient’s Perspective with Tom Whitehead

January 30, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this episode, presented by the Genscript Biotech Global Forum 2025, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis talks to Tom Whitehead, co-founder of the Emily Whitehead Foundation, about how standard care, cell and gene therapies and their impact on patients.

BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis and Tom Whitehead sit down and discuss cell and gene therapies from the perspectives of patients. What do caregivers and patients consider to be risks when lives are on the line?

This episode is presented by the ⁠Genscript Biotech Global Forum 2025.⁠

Host

⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Tom Whitehead,⁠⁠ Author, Keynote speaker; Co-Founder, Emily Whitehead Foundation

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

GenScript
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
