The Patient’s Perspective with Tom Whitehead

BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis and Tom Whitehead sit down and discuss cell and gene therapies from the perspectives of patients. What do caregivers and patients consider to be risks when lives are on the line?

This episode is presented by the ⁠Genscript Biotech Global Forum 2025.⁠

Host

⁠⁠Lori Ellis⁠⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠⁠Tom Whitehead,⁠⁠ Author, Keynote speaker; Co-Founder, Emily Whitehead Foundation

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

