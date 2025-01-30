The Patient’s Perspective with Tom Whitehead

In this episode, presented by the Genscript Biotech Global Forum 2025, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis talks to Tom Whitehead, co-founder of the Emily Whitehead Foundation, about how standard care, cell and gene therapies and their impact on patients.
> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart
BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis and Tom Whitehead sit down and discuss cell and gene therapies from the perspectives of patients. What do caregivers and patients consider to be risks when lives are on the line?
This episode is presented by the Genscript Biotech Global Forum 2025.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Tom Whitehead, Author, Keynote speaker; Co-Founder, Emily Whitehead Foundation
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.