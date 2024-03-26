GenScript Biotech Receives EcoVadis Bronze Medal for Outstanding Sustainability Performance

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript, a global leader in life science research and application services, is excited to announce that it has been awarded the Bronze Medal by the internationally renowned provider of business sustainability ratings EcoVadis. This prestigious recognition places GenScript in the top 35% of over 130,000 companies assessed for their commitment to sustainable practices.

EcoVadis evaluates companies based on a rigorous assessment process, examining their sustainability management systems across key criteria such as Environment, Labor & Human rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. GenScript’s strong performance in these areas has earned it the coveted Bronze Medal, signifying excellence in sustainability practices.

“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Sherry Shao, Rotating CEO of GenScript. “Our commitment to sustainable innovation drives our work every day, and this award validates our efforts to create a positive impact on the environment and society. Moving forward, we will fortify our sustainable practices, dedicating ourselves to enhancing the well-being of people and nature through biotechnology.”

The EcoVadis Bronze Medal underscores GenScript’s dedication to responsible business practices and positions it as a role model for sustainable excellence. As a company deeply invested in advancing life sciences, GenScript remains committed to fostering positive change and contributing to a more sustainable future.

GenScript’s mission is clear:" Make People and Nature Healthier Through Biotechnology.” The mission is deeply embedded in its comprehensive practices in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aspects. The company focuses on reducing environmental impact through innovation. They provide top-quality biotech products, drive progress in healthcare, and take social responsibility seriously. GenScript also values transparent governance, ensuring legal compliance and protecting stakeholder interests. By tightly integrating its corporate mission with ESG strategies and solid execution, GenScript continually demonstrates through practical actions how to use biotechnology to build a more harmonious, healthy symbiotic environment for humans and nature.

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is a world leader in technologies and services for life science R&D and manufacturing. Built upon its solid DNA synthesis technology, the company comprises four major business units: a life-science services and products business unit, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business unit, an industrial synthetic products business unit, and an integrated global cell therapy company. GenScript accelerates scientific discovery and therapeutic breakthroughs with its customers. Since its founding in New Jersey, USA in 2002, GenScript has expanded its operations to serve more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries with a dedicated team of 6,900 employees. As of December 31, 2023, 88,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide had cited GenScript ‘s services and products. Guided by its mission to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology, GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world.

