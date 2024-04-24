GenScript Singapore’s Open Day Reveals Pioneering AI Capabilities in Recombinant Protein Production and Drug Discovery

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript, a global leader in life sciences and biotechnology, successfully hosted an Open Day event at its Singapore facility on the 16th of April, welcoming more than 50 representatives from Singapore. This event provided an exclusive look into GenScript’s state-of-the-art gene and protein production facility, particularly highlighting the company’s advancements in AI-driven gene and recombinant protein production. Guests embarked on a guided tour through the facility, witnessing the precision and efficiency with which GenScript integrates AI technology to enhance production.

The highlight during the event was the introduction of GenScript’s latest AI innovations, which have been designed to optimize recombinant protein production and streamline processes in unprecedented ways. GenScript has introduced GenSmart™ Codon Optimization (Patent Number: WO2020024917A1), a free online tool designed to enhance gene sequence design for significantly improved expression in both prokaryotic and mammalian systems, covering more than 50 host organisms now. This tool employs an innovative algorithm inspired by Population Immune Algorithm, blending concepts from population genetics and immunology. It examines over 200 gene expression factors, such as GC content, codon usage, RNase splicing sites, and mRNA destabilizing motifs. The tool customizes each gene optimization to boost the odds of producing a functional, active protein. Compared to similar tools in the market, GenSmart™ Codon Optimization is more accessible and user-friendly and the yield of the protein expressed via GenSmart™ is up to 10x higher.

GenScript is also utilizing AI to develop other tools to accelerate enzyme and antibody discovery: The enzyme engineering platform - Al-deZyme, is designed to accelerate enzyme evolution via stability and activity optimization. The antibody AI platform will be able to support in-silicon developability assessment & optimization of antibody. The use of artificial intelligence marks a significant leap forward in GenScript’s commitment to providing the fastest and most reliable services to the life science community, enabling them to conquer the challenges associated with recombinant antibody expression and accelerate drug discovery process.

“Today, we stand at the cusp of a new era in biotechnology,” said Dr. Janice Jin, President at GenScript Asia Pacific. “The convergence of AI with therapeutic antibody development and drug discovery is not just an advancement of our capabilities—it’s a revolution in how we approach complex biological challenges. Our Open Day was a showcase of this synergy and a promise of the collaborative triumphs to come.”

The success of the Open Day marks the start of a series of collaborative ventures poised to arise from these newly forged industry relationships. GenScript’s commitment to leveraging AI will continue to drive innovation and success across the life sciences, with a profound impact anticipated in drug discovery and beyond.

About GenScript

GenScript Biotech Corporation (HK.1548) is a world leader in technologies and services for life science R&D and manufacture. Built upon its solid DNA synthesis technology, the company comprises four major business units: a life-science services and products business unit, a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) business unit, an industrial synthetic products business unit, and an integrated global cell therapy company. GenScript accelerates scientific discovery and therapeutic breakthrough with its customers. Since its founding in New Jersey, USA in 2002, GenScript has expanded its operations to serve more than 200,000 customers across 100 countries with a dedicated team of 6,900 employees. As of December 31, 2023, 87,700 peer-reviewed journal articles worldwide had cited GenScript ‘s services and products. Guided by its mission to make people and nature healthier through biotechnology, GenScript strives to become the most trustworthy biotech company in the world.

For more information, please visit GenScript Biotech’s official website

https://www.genscript.com

CONTACT: Cassie Yap, cassie.yap@genscript.com, +6531591898

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genscript-singapores-open-day-reveals-pioneering-ai-capabilities-in-recombinant-protein-production-and-drug-discovery-302124775.html

SOURCE GenScript Biotech Corporation

Company Codes: HongKong:1548