A Conversation with Peter Marks and Tom Whitehead: Insights into GenScript Biotech Forum 2025 (Teaser)

TEASER: This episode is little sneak peak into upcoming podcasts as well as topics that will be discussed at the ⁠2025 GenScript Biotech Global Forum⁠ on January 15 in San Francisco. Listen in as Peter Marks and Tom Whitehead share their thoughts on the CGT space for 2025.

Register for the event ⁠here⁠.

Host

⁠Lori Ellis⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Peter Marks M.D., PhD.⁠, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)

⁠Tom Whitehead,⁠ Author, Keynote speaker; Co-Founder, Emily Whitehead Foundation

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.