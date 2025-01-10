SUBSCRIBE
A Conversation with Peter Marks and Tom Whitehead: Insights into GenScript Biotech Forum 2025 (Teaser)

January 10, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Lori Ellis, BioSpace Insights

In this short teaser, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis talks to CBER Director Peter Marks and Tom Whitehead, Co-Founder of the Emily Whitehead Foundation about anticipated discussions at the upcoming GenScript Biotech Forum.

> Listen on Spotify
> Listen on Apple Podcasts
> Listen on Amazon Music
> Listen on iHeart

TEASER: This episode is little sneak peak into upcoming podcasts as well as topics that will be discussed at the ⁠2025 GenScript Biotech Global Forum⁠ on January 15 in San Francisco. Listen in as Peter Marks and Tom Whitehead share their thoughts on the CGT space for 2025.

Register for the event ⁠here⁠.

Host

⁠Lori Ellis⁠, Head of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

⁠Peter Marks M.D., PhD.⁠, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)

⁠Tom Whitehead,⁠ Author, Keynote speaker; Co-Founder, Emily Whitehead Foundation

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Cancer Cell therapy Gene therapy
GenScript
Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis Lori Ellis
Lori Ellis is the Head of Insights at BioSpace. She analyzes and comments on industry trends for BioSpace and clients. Her current focus is on the ever-evolving impact of technology on the pharmaceutical industry. You can reach her at lori.ellis@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
