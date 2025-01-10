A Conversation with Peter Marks and Tom Whitehead: Insights into GenScript Biotech Forum 2025 (Teaser)

In this short teaser, BioSpace’s Head of Insights Lori Ellis talks to CBER Director Peter Marks and Tom Whitehead, Co-Founder of the Emily Whitehead Foundation about anticipated discussions at the upcoming GenScript Biotech Forum.
TEASER: This episode is little sneak peak into upcoming podcasts as well as topics that will be discussed at the 2025 GenScript Biotech Global Forum on January 15 in San Francisco. Listen in as Peter Marks and Tom Whitehead share their thoughts on the CGT space for 2025.
Host
Lori Ellis, Head of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Peter Marks M.D., PhD., Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER)
Tom Whitehead, Author, Keynote speaker; Co-Founder, Emily Whitehead Foundation
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.