Immunotherapy Pioneer Carl H. June, MD, Joins GenScript’s Scientific Advisory Board to Guide Company’s Innovation Strategy in Advancing Cell and Gene Therapy Breakthroughs

Renowned for his groundbreaking work in the development of the successful chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, Dr. June will support GenScript’s mission in enhancing life sciences research and accelerating therapeutic development.

PISCATAWAY, N.J., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GenScript, a leading provider of life science research and application services, today proudly announced that Dr. Carl June, a distinguished figure in the field of immunotherapy, has joined the company’s scientific advisory board (SAB).

“Dr. June’s vast experience in CAR T-cell therapy for cancer will provide invaluable insights for GenScript’s initiatives,” said Sherry Shao, Rotating Chief Executive Officer of GenScript. “We are honored to welcome Dr. Carl June to the GenScript team and are eager to leverage his expertise as we develop more tools and solutions, particularly in the areas of cell and gene therapy.”

“The SAB is composed of scientific leaders whose seminal research has significantly advanced the fields of genome editing and cell and gene therapy,” said Ray Chen, Ph.D., President of the Life Science Group at GenScript. “Dr. Carl June brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to GenScript as we continue to advance our platform with the goal of accelerating breakthroughs to patients.”

Dr. June is internationally recognized for his role in pioneering CAR T-cell therapy, which led to the first FDA-approved personalized cellular therapy for children and young adults with a type of blood cancer called acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2017. This monumental achievement has since spurred five additional approvals of the technique for other blood cancers.

Dr. June, director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy at the University of Pennsylvania, has authored more than 500 publications and has received numerous prestigious awards. Among his most recent accolades is the 2024 Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences. His remarkable recognitions also includes the AACR Award for Lifetime Achievement in Cancer Research, the Keio Medical Science Prize, the Dan David Prize, and the William B. Coley Award, among other notable distinctions.

With the addition of Dr. June, GenScript’s SAB comprises leading experts across the spectrum of genome editing and cell and gene therapy. The SAB’s combined expertise will support GenScript’s vision to empower researchers with reliable and innovative solutions, accelerating the development of novel therapies that promise to revolutionize patient care.

